Davido narrated a moment when his daughter Imade received special treatment because of who her father is

The singer shared the story during a group interview streamed by Rynenzo over the weekend

The lighthearted account sparked buzz online as fans reacted to how celebrity life touches his children

Superstar singer Davido has shared a funny yet telling story about the perks his daughters enjoy simply because of who their father is.

The anecdote came up during a casual group interview streamed by Rynenzo over the weekend, where Davido and a group of friends sat in a circle in what appeared to be a modern living room.

Davido narrates how his fame has changed his daughters’ school experience. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The conversation was relaxed and filled with laughter as Davido recounted the moment.

According to the DMW boss, he was in the south of France with his daughters Imade and Hailey when he noticed something unusual at mealtime.

His daughter was served before the other children present, and when he questioned her about it, her response left everyone in the room in stitches.

In his words:

"I'm talking to my kids, my kids Imade and Hailey are calling me, and my daughter is calling me daddy. I was in the south of France. There were other kids there. But they brought my food first. I said, 'Why did you break your food first?' then she says, because they heard I was your dad."

Davido's daughters and the perks of celebrity life

The story quickly drew reactions online after it was shared on Instagram, with many finding the moment both amusing and relatable.

Davido shares rare insight into his daughters’ experience at school. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

It offered a rare glimpse into how Davido's global profile shapes everyday experiences for his children, even in settings as ordinary as a meal among kids.

Davido, one of Nigeria's most recognised musicians internationally, has spoken about his family in various public settings before, but this particular moment stood out for its humour and candour.

Watch Davido share the story on Rynenzo's stream:

Davido shares his thoughts after returning home

Legit.ng reported that after nearly a month on the road, Afrobeats superstar Davido finally returned home, and his first public message after the long trip was not about music, performances, or his busy schedule.

Instead, the singer took to X to share what was on his mind, drawing the attention of fans who had been following his movements during his time away.

The post quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many fans praising Davido for highlighting what matters to him beyond the spotlight. For a star whose career often keeps him travelling from one stage to another, his return home appeared to bring his focus back to family.

Source: Legit.ng