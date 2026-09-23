Davido Sparks Reactions As He Reveals How His Daughters Are Treated at School Because of Him
- Davido narrated a moment when his daughter Imade received special treatment because of who her father is
- The singer shared the story during a group interview streamed by Rynenzo over the weekend
- The lighthearted account sparked buzz online as fans reacted to how celebrity life touches his children
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Superstar singer Davido has shared a funny yet telling story about the perks his daughters enjoy simply because of who their father is.
The anecdote came up during a casual group interview streamed by Rynenzo over the weekend, where Davido and a group of friends sat in a circle in what appeared to be a modern living room.
The conversation was relaxed and filled with laughter as Davido recounted the moment.
According to the DMW boss, he was in the south of France with his daughters Imade and Hailey when he noticed something unusual at mealtime.
His daughter was served before the other children present, and when he questioned her about it, her response left everyone in the room in stitches.
In his words:
"I'm talking to my kids, my kids Imade and Hailey are calling me, and my daughter is calling me daddy. I was in the south of France. There were other kids there. But they brought my food first. I said, 'Why did you break your food first?' then she says, because they heard I was your dad."
Davido's daughters and the perks of celebrity life
The story quickly drew reactions online after it was shared on Instagram, with many finding the moment both amusing and relatable.
It offered a rare glimpse into how Davido's global profile shapes everyday experiences for his children, even in settings as ordinary as a meal among kids.
Davido, one of Nigeria's most recognised musicians internationally, has spoken about his family in various public settings before, but this particular moment stood out for its humour and candour.
Watch Davido share the story on Rynenzo's stream:
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Davido shares his thoughts after returning home
Legit.ng reported that after nearly a month on the road, Afrobeats superstar Davido finally returned home, and his first public message after the long trip was not about music, performances, or his busy schedule.
Instead, the singer took to X to share what was on his mind, drawing the attention of fans who had been following his movements during his time away.
The post quickly sparked reactions across social media, with many fans praising Davido for highlighting what matters to him beyond the spotlight. For a star whose career often keeps him travelling from one stage to another, his return home appeared to bring his focus back to family.
Source: Legit.ng
Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.