Tinubu Support: Hostility Rises for Wike as Top Northern APC Gov Sends Strong Warning Message
- Zamfara Governor Dauda Lawal backed the Progressive Governors Forum’s stance against Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the FCT, and his Rainbow Coalition ahead of the 2027 elections
- Lawal explained that the ruling APC governors would not shift their position despite Wike's defence of the cross-party platform
- Wike had said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is aware of his “Rainbow Coalition” and all his political activities ahead of the 2027 election
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Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
New York, USA - Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has thrown his weight behind fellow governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in their push against the Rainbow Coalition, insisting that Nyesom Wike, minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), cannot continue to straddle two political camps heading into the 2027 elections.
Lawal made the remarks on Thursday, September 24, during an interview with Channels Television's Inside Sources on the sidelines of the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York, USA.
The Zamfara governor said:
"Our message is very very clear, be on one side, you can't be on two sides.
"If you are in APC, please come out and support the APC, not you are supporting APC here and you are supporting some other political parties somewhere else."
APC govs hold the line on Rainbow Coalition
Legit.ng reports that the northern APC governor's comments came after the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), the umbrella body of APC state governors, took a firm position against the Rainbow Coalition, a cross-party platform linked to Wike and other political figures who say they are working towards President Bola Tinubu's re-election in 2027.
Wike named three governors from the APC who are opposed to his Rainbow Coalition Movement.
The former Rivers State governor stressed that the governors believe that the coalition would deprive them of the power to secure victory for their chosen APC senatorial and House of Representatives candidates.
APC governors reportedly consider alternatives as Wike’s attacks put Tinubu’s 2027 bid under pressure
Wike stated that some politicians, including incumbent federal lawmakers, secured the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial and House of Representatives tickets after the governors allegedly denied them APC tickets.
He specifically said the governors were jittery that the politicians who secured PDP tickets after losing APC tickets could work against their political interests if they win in the general election.
The FCT minister argued that it was better that the politicians joined the PDP, an opposition party backing Tinubu, rather than the African Democratic Congress (ADC) or the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
For context, Wike is officially a national leader of the PDP faction recognised by the court and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
However, the FCT minister works in the administration of Tinubu, who is a member of the ruling APC.
He has continued to openly express support for the re-election of the president in 2027.
Reacting, Lawal made clear that Wike's public defence of the coalition would not move the governors from their stance.
His words:
"We maintain our stand and the message is very clear. He can speak, he can say whatever he wants to say, but our position has been very clear, APC all the way from head to toe."
When pressed on whether the governors were effectively asking Wike to formally join the APC, Lawal replied simply: "exactly."
Watch Governor Lawal's video below via X:
Read more on Wike
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- Rivers crisis thickens as pro-Wike, Fubara lawmakers hold parallel sittings
Tinubu to give Wike fresh appointment
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu is reportedly working to carve out a defined campaign role for Wike ahead of the 2027 elections.
Sources familiar with the developing structure said the former Rivers state governor is being positioned to coordinate campaign efforts in Rivers state and the FCT.
The arrangement is designed to leverage Wike’s political network. It would also keep him outside the formal APC structure, given that he remains a card-carrying member of the PDP.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.