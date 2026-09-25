Champz, Wizkid's first son, dropped his new single 'Groove' on Friday, September 25, across streaming platforms

Popular streamer Peller, a known supporter of Champz's supposed rival Ice King Ochacho, reacted to the release with a clapping GIF

Peller's reaction drew sharp responses from fans who questioned whether his support for Champz was genuine

Wizkid's first son and rapper Champz dropped his new single 'Groove' on Friday, September 25, and it quickly stirred conversation online, not just for the music, but for who was reacting to it.

Champz, whose full name is Boluwatife Ayodeji Balogun, shared the release on Instagram with the lyric snippet: "Yeah I'm quite young | quiet young but I got an old soul."

Peller shows support for Wizkid's son Champz's newly released single. Credit; peller089/therealchampz

Source: Instagram

Peller's reaction steals the spotlight

What set the comment section ablaze was a reaction from popular streamer Habeeb Hamzat, aka Peller, who dropped a clapping GIF beneath the post. The twist? Peller is widely known as a vocal supporter of Ice King Ochacho, a rapper many fans consider Champz's chief rival. His appearance in the comments immediately drew side-eyes and jokes from followers.

In 'Groove', Champz leans into his signature sound, laid-back vibes, conversational delivery, and hooks designed to stick. The track was made available across major streaming platforms in the early hours of Friday.

Champz is the son of award-winning Afrobeats star Wizkid and his former partner Shola Ogudu. He made his official debut with the EP Champions Arrival in November 2025.

Netizens question Peller's loyalty after his reaction to Wizkid's son Champz's new song. Credit: therealchampz

Source: Instagram

A clip of Wizkid's son Champz's new song is below:

A screenshot of Peller's reaction to Champz's new song is below:

Reactions to Peller's comment

Here is what fans had to say about Peller's appearance in the comments on Instagram:

@m_e_e_k_y_:

"@peller089 e shock you 😂"

@toboi123:

"@peller089 I like as you just Dey neutral smart guy"

@etangemmanueleno:

"@peller089 don't come here and start acting like you got real love for champz.... We don't need no fake energy here 😂"

@commytush:

"@peller089 judas the hustler"

@triggahdaboy:

"@peller089 wa, which side you dey Ehn?? Better go dey stay your mansion 😂"

@dgsluxury01:

"@peller089 no forget say you don collect money ooo"

Peller and Jarvis relocate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Peller confirmed that he and his wife, Jarvis, have packed up their lives in Nigeria and were on their way to Canada.

The 22-year-old content creator shared the news with his followers on X on Friday, 26 September 2026, posting a video that showed stacks of packed boxes as the couple prepared to depart.

In the clip, Peller turned to Jarvis and asked her to say a few words to their fans. She responded warmly, saying she was going to miss them all. Peller explained that the move is tied to his plans to further his education in Canada.

Source: Legit.ng