Foluke Daramola has hit back at critics who mocked her body shape after she showed off her weight-loss transformation online

Instead of focusing on her slimmer appearance, some commenters turned their attention to her outfit and how her new figure looked in it

The actress responded with sharp comebacks, making it clear she was not prepared to accept unsolicited criticism about her body or dressing

Nollywood actress Foluke Daramola has fired back at critics who took aim at her new body shape after she proudly showed off her recent weight loss.

The Yoruba actress shared a video on social media highlighting her slimmer figure, seemingly celebrating a personal transformation.

But the attention soon shifted from her weight loss to the way her new shape looked in her outfit.

Foluke Daramola hits back at critics who mocked her body shape after she showed off her weight-loss transformation online. Photos: @folukedaramolasalako/IG.

Source: Instagram

One social media user praised Foluke for losing weight but claimed her dressing needed “better orientation”.

Another critic went further, describing the actress as having a “triangle shape” and advising her to abandon leggings, jeggings and pencil jeans.

The comments appeared to cross a line for Foluke, who did not hold back in her responses.

Foluke hits back at critics

Responding to one critic, the actress questioned why the person felt the need to comment before taking a swipe at the critic’s family.

When another commenter offered detailed instructions on what she should wear, Foluke responded sarcastically.

“Chief Adviser, thank you,” she wrote, before asking if she was expected to wear an abaya to sleep or a sweater while cooking in her kitchen.

Foluke’s responses shifted the conversation from her weight loss to the growing pressure celebrities face over their bodies and appearance.

Watch the Instagram video of Foluke Daramola's weight loss here:

Reactions trail Foluke Daramola's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@doliepee stated:

"@folukedaramolasalako I love new you my sister. I love your confident, pls don’t stop. You’re you no one can be you. Big hugs from me to you joooooooo"

@noviannated wrote:

"Nigerians !!!! Try to applaud her atleast for trying and working on her weight instead of bullying her — this was how you guys bullied the late Alex!!! If you guys don’t have something nice to say then waka pass! Leave this woman alone please bcos it’s not an easy task to lose weight inbtw sis you’re beautiful and keep up the good job; you’re almost there"

Foluke Daramola shares a video on social media highlighting her slimmer figure. Photo: @folukedaramolasalako/IG.

Source: Instagram

What Yeni Kuti said about Foluke Daromola

Legit.ng previously reported that Yeni Kuti shared her thoughts after actress Foluke Daramola called out youths on social media for being disrespectful.

The Nollywood film star had taken to her page to note that Nigerian youths have lost their values in how they disrespect elders.

Yeni, in a reaction, recounted how the actress was rude to her years ago.

Source: Legit.ng