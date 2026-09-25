President Bola Tinubu called for a major overhaul of the UN Security Council, demanding permanent seats for Africa with full veto rights

The address, delivered by Vice President Kashim Shettima in New York, also covered climate finance, artificial intelligence and global security reforms

UN Secretary-General António Guterres backed Africa's push for permanent representation, calling its continued absence from the council unjust

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

New York, USA - President Bola Tinubu has called on the United Nations to grant Africa at least two permanent seats on the Security Council, complete with veto powers, arguing that the body's current structure reflects a world order that no longer exists.

Vice President Kashim Shettima delivered the address on Tinubu's behalf on Thursday during the General Debate of the 81st Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Shettima delivers Tinubu's UN message, demands permanent seats and veto rights for Africa. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng reports that President Tinubu mandated Shettima to represent Nigeria at the 81st UNGA session in New York.

Tinubu framed the demand within the terms of the [Ezulwini Consensus](https://au.int) and the Sirte Declaration, both of which outline Africa's collective position on Security Council reform.

As reported by The Punch, he called for five non-permanent seats for Africa in addition to the two permanent ones.

"The reform of this institution must begin with the reconstitution of the Security Council, for the world of 2026 cannot remain captive to the distribution of power in 1945. Africa cannot continue to fill the Council's agenda while remaining absent from its permanent membership," Tinubu said.

Nigeria's peacekeeping record

To back his case, Tinubu pointed to Nigeria's history of involvement in regional peacekeeping, citing missions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, Darfur, Mali and The Gambia.

According to PM News, he said Nigeria continues to support mediation, democratic governance, counter-terrorism and maritime security through ECOWAS, the African Union and Gulf of Guinea partnerships, and expressed willingness to take on a larger role in international peace and security.

The President also addressed climate change, rejecting the idea that poorer nations must choose between economic growth and reducing emissions. He noted that Africa produces less than four per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions yet suffers some of the worst climate consequences.

Nigeria's Energy Transition Plan, he said, targets net-zero emissions by 2060 through a combination of renewables, clean cooking solutions, gas as a transitional fuel and climate-smart agriculture.

On artificial intelligence, Tinubu urged the global community to pursue responsible deployment of the technology rather than retreat into fear.

"We can deploy artificial intelligence to wage war or use it to transform healthcare, education, agriculture, governance and economic productivity. Much of the anxiety surrounding AI reflects the distrust we have allowed to grow among us."

He added that Nigeria was investing in digital infrastructure, broadband and innovation to position its young population at the centre of the technology's development.

Calls for financial and institutional reform

Tinubu also pushed for changes to the international financial system, including wider access to concessional financing and debt relief frameworks suited to developing economies.

He highlighted the African Continental Free Trade Area as a path toward value-added manufacturing and reduced dependence on raw material exports.

His address drew additional weight from comments made by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who told world leaders gathered in New York that Africa's exclusion from permanent Security Council membership was "unjust and indefensible."

The 15-member council currently has five permanent members — China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States — all holding veto powers.

Guterres said, "We must reform the Council so that it reflects today's world with the legitimacy and effectiveness that today's challenges demand."

Guterres backs Africa's UN permanent seat demand. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

Atiku questions Tinubu's 3rd consecutive UNGA absence

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Atiku Abubakar demanded answers from Tinubu after he skipped the UN General Assembly for the third year in a row, sending Shettima in his place.

Atiku raised questions about a 1993 US court case in which funds linked to Tinubu were forfeited over alleged connections to narcotics traff1cking and money laundering.

The statement pointed to a reported $9 million paid to American lobbyists and a reserved seat near Donald Trump that Tinubu did not occupy at the 2026 UNGA.

Source: Legit.ng