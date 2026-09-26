Brazil legend Roberto Carlos has disclosed that he lost 99 per cent of the wealth he accumulated during his football career

The former Real Madrid star said problems involving agents and a family member contributed to the devastating financial loss

Carlos admitted making financial mistakes and urged younger players to learn from his experience

Brazilian football legend Roberto Carlos has opened up about one of the most difficult chapters of his life, sharing how he went from earning millions during his illustrious career to losing almost everything.

The former Brazil and Real Madrid defender made the disclosure while speaking at the Portugal Football Summit, where he reflected on the financial mistakes that followed his playing days, reports Spanish Newspaper Marca.

Roberto Carlos discloses that he lost 99 per cent of the wealth he accumulated during his football career. Photos: @playerstribunefootball/IG.

Source: Instagram

‘I Lost 99 Per Cent’ - Roberto Carlos

Carlos said problems involving agents and family issues left him with virtually nothing from the fortune he accumulated as a footballer.

“I had problems with people who left me with zero money. Because of agents and family issues, I lost 99 per cent of everything I had earned in football," he said, according to reports from Globo.

The 2002 World Cup winner recalled the moment he realised the seriousness of his situation.

He said he went to bed one Thursday night, only to receive a collection of documents the following day that he did not even know existed.

“That’s when I lost my entire history,” Carlos recalled.

The former left-back admitted that he made mistakes and said his experience should serve as a lesson for younger footballers.

Carlos also revealed that he had prepared for life after football by obtaining a sports director’s licence and working with brands.

He retired in 2012 and now works as a Real Madrid ambassador.

Despite the financial setback, Carlos said he received help from a friend while rebuilding his finances and creating a new chapter beyond his playing career.

Ex-Real Madrid star says problems involving agents and a family member contributed to the devastating financial loss. Photo: @sw.vip/IG.

Source: Instagram

Footballers who converted to Islam

Earlier, Legit.ng compiled a list of 8 world-famous football players who have converted to Islam and are now among the most popular Muslim players.

Emmanuel Adebayor, Franck Ribery, Eric Abidal, and Nicolas Anelka are some popular footballers who have embraced Islam during the course of their football careers.

Source: Legit.ng