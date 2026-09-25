Portugal allows foreign nationals with valid residency permits to apply for family reunification for relatives living outside the country

The Portuguese government recognises five categories of family members eligible to join a resident, ranging from spouses to minor siblings

Only spouses and first-degree ascendants are required to pay visa application fees, while descendants are fully exempt

Portugal has outlined the categories of family members that foreign residents can bring into the country through its official family reunification process, offering a structured pathway for eligible relatives living abroad.

According to Portugal's national visa framework, any foreign national holding a valid residency permit has the right to apply for family reunification. Before a family member can submit a visa application, however, the resident must first obtain approval from AIMA, the Agency for Integration, Migrations and Asylum.

Portugal lists 5 family members that foreign residents can bring into the country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Once AIMA issues a favourable decision, the named relatives may then proceed to apply for a residency visa at a Portuguese consular post.

Who qualifies as family member in Portugal?

Portugal recognises five categories of relatives under its family reunification rules.

1. The first is a spouse.

2. Minor children also qualify, as do any dependants of either spouse.

3. Minors who have been legally adopted are included, provided that the country of origin's law grants adopted children the same rights as biological children and that Portugal recognises the adoption decision. Adult children who are single, studying at a Portuguese institution, and financially dependent on the resident or their spouse are also eligible, though this applies specifically where the residency permit was granted under Article 90A.

4. First-degree lineal ascendants, meaning parents or grandparents who are financially dependent on the resident or their spouse, make up the fourth category.

5. Finally, minor siblings living under the legal guardianship of the resident may qualify, subject to a decision by the competent authority in the country of origin that Portugal also recognises.

Portugal: Visa fees and exemptions

According to the Portugal visa authorities, not all family members pay the same fees when applying.

Only spouses and ascendants are required to pay the standard visa application fee. Descendants of residency permit holders are fully exempt from these fees under the family reunification provisions.

The process therefore involves two clear stages: securing approval from AIMA first, then lodging the visa application at a consulate once that approval is in place.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng