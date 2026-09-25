The UK government confirms that citizens of one country are exempt from the standard visa application process entirely

All other nationalities travelling to the UK for study, work, family, or visits are required to apply through the official UKVI process

Some nationalities may be eligible for an Electronic Travel Authorisation instead of a full visa, depending on their nationality and purpose of travel

The United Kingdom's official visa guidance confirms that citizens of one country are permitted to enter without going through any visa application process at all.

According to the UK government's official immigration guidance, Irish citizens are fully exempt from the requirement to apply for a visa before travelling to the UK.

UK authorities permit citizens of 1 country to come over without visa. Photo credit: Cgtnamerica.

Source: UGC

Every other nationality must check whether they need a visa and, in most cases, submit a formal application before booking any travel.

What the UK Visa Process Involves

For everyone outside Ireland, the standard process involves applying online, submitting supporting documents, providing biometrics including fingerprints and a photograph, and then waiting for a decision.

That wait can take anywhere between three and 12 weeks, depending on the type of visa and individual circumstances.

The UK Home Office is clear that travel should not be booked until a decision has been received, and that the UK Visas and Immigration authority will not cover any costs if an application is refused or delayed.

Applicants may also be asked to provide additional evidence depending on their situation, such as a tuberculosis test result or proof of English language ability.

Any documents not written in English or Welsh must come with certified translations.

ETA as an Alternative for Some Nationalities

Separate from the full visa route, some nationalities may qualify for an Electronic Travel Authorisation, commonly known as an ETA, rather than a traditional visa.

This option applies to those visiting or transiting through a UK airport, and eligibility depends on both nationality and the reason for travel.

As for timing, visit visa applications can be submitted up to three months before the planned travel date. Work visa applications open three months before the employment start date, while Student and Child Student visa applications can be made as early as six months before a course begins.

The exemption for Irish citizens is rooted in the longstanding Common Travel Area arrangement between the United Kingdom and Ireland, a framework that predates both countries' relationship with the European Union.

UK posts categories of people that don't need permission to enter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that UK Home Office published guidance listing specific categories of people who are fully exempt from getting permission when entering the country.

Diplomatic staff, heads of state, government members, and military personnel are among those who do not need an ETA or visa to enter the UK.

Source: Legit.ng