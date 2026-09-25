China has announced a 240-hour visa-free transit policy covering 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia

The policy allows eligible nationals to stay in China for up to 10 days without obtaining a visa in advance

No African country made the list, meaning travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and others must still go through standard visa channels

China has officially released the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for its 240-hour visa-free transit policy, covering 55 nations across four regions but leaving the entire African continent off the list.

The policy, announced in May 2026, allows qualifying passport holders to enter China for up to 10 days (240 hours) without a pre-arranged visa while in transit to a third country.

China names countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

China: Which countries made the list

The bulk of eligible nations come from Europe. The full list of 55 countries whose citizens can enter China for 240 hours without visa are below:

Austria Belgium Czech Republic Denmark Estonia Finland France Germany Greece Hungary Iceland Italy Latvia Lithuania Luxembourg Malta Netherlands Poland Portugal Slovakia Slovenia Spain Sweden Switzerland Monaco Russia United Kingdom Ireland Cyprus Bulgaria Romania Ukraine Serbia Croatia Bosnia and Herzegovina Montenegro North Macedonia Albania Belarus Norway United States Canada Brazil Mexico Argentina Chile Australia New Zealand South Korea Japan Singapore Brunei United Arab Emirates Qatar Indonesia

Africa left out of China's transit policy

Not a single African country appears on the list, a detail that is likely to draw attention given ongoing conversations around visa access and mobility for African travellers globally. Nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African nation must continue to apply for a Chinese visa through standard embassy or consulate channels before travelling.

The 240-hour window, equivalent to ten full days, is notably generous compared with shorter transit exemptions offered by some other countries, and its absence for African passport holders marks a significant gap in the policy's reach.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that China reportedly deported a Nigerian lady and banned her over the type of visa she travelled with.

Qatar tourist visa: African country that's eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free 30-day multiple-entry tourist visa, which is available to citizens of 47 countries. South Africa is the only African country on the list, while travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months and a return or onward ticket.

The visa is stamped on arrival at no cost and can be extended once for another 30 days. With major economies including the United States, United Kingdom, China and India included, the decision raises questions about why only one African country made the list.

Source: Legit.ng