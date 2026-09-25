Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

China Releases Full List of 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit
People

China Releases Full List of 55 Countries Eligible for 240-Hour Visa-Free Transit

by  Oluwadara Adebisi
3 min read
  • China has announced a 240-hour visa-free transit policy covering 55 countries across Europe, the Americas, Oceania, and Asia
  • The policy allows eligible nationals to stay in China for up to 10 days without obtaining a visa in advance
  • No African country made the list, meaning travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and others must still go through standard visa channels

PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!

China has officially released the full list of countries whose citizens qualify for its 240-hour visa-free transit policy, covering 55 nations across four regions but leaving the entire African continent off the list.

The policy, announced in May 2026, allows qualifying passport holders to enter China for up to 10 days (240 hours) without a pre-arranged visa while in transit to a third country.

China announces countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit
China names countries eligible for 240-hour visa-free transit. Photo credit: Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

China: Which countries made the list

The bulk of eligible nations come from Europe. The full list of 55 countries whose citizens can enter China for 240 hours without visa are below:

Read also

South Korea announces 18 countries whose citizens are eligible for Smart Entry Service

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

  1. Austria
  2. Belgium
  3. Czech Republic
  4. Denmark
  5. Estonia
  6. Finland
  7. France
  8. Germany
  9. Greece
  10. Hungary
  11. Iceland
  12. Italy
  13. Latvia
  14. Lithuania
  15. Luxembourg
  16. Malta
  17. Netherlands
  18. Poland
  19. Portugal
  20. Slovakia
  21. Slovenia
  22. Spain
  23. Sweden
  24. Switzerland
  25. Monaco
  26. Russia
  27. United Kingdom
  28. Ireland
  29. Cyprus
  30. Bulgaria
  31. Romania
  32. Ukraine
  33. Serbia
  34. Croatia
  35. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  36. Montenegro
  37. North Macedonia
  38. Albania
  39. Belarus
  40. Norway
  41. United States
  42. Canada
  43. Brazil
  44. Mexico
  45. Argentina
  46. Chile
  47. Australia
  48. New Zealand
  49. South Korea
  50. Japan
  51. Singapore
  52. Brunei
  53. United Arab Emirates
  54. Qatar
  55. Indonesia

Africa left out of China's transit policy

Not a single African country appears on the list, a detail that is likely to draw attention given ongoing conversations around visa access and mobility for African travellers globally. Nationals from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, Egypt, and every other African nation must continue to apply for a Chinese visa through standard embassy or consulate channels before travelling.

The 240-hour window, equivalent to ten full days, is notably generous compared with shorter transit exemptions offered by some other countries, and its absence for African passport holders marks a significant gap in the policy's reach.

Read also

Full list: 19 countries whose citizens can study in Germany without applying for an entry visa

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that China reportedly deported a Nigerian lady and banned her over the type of visa she travelled with.

Qatar tourist visa: African country that's eligible

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its free 30-day multiple-entry tourist visa, which is available to citizens of 47 countries. South Africa is the only African country on the list, while travellers must carry a passport valid for at least six months and a return or onward ticket.

The visa is stamped on arrival at no cost and can be extended once for another 30 days. With major economies including the United States, United Kingdom, China and India included, the decision raises questions about why only one African country made the list.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined Legit.ng in January 2026. He has over seven years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@corp.legit.ng

Tags:
Nigerian YouthsDiaspora
Hot:
Petrol prices Multichoice Jayden adams Regina hall Love messages girlfriend