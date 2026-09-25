DJ Cuppy reacted with visible shock after her godfather, Aliko Dangote, subtly put a TV journalist in his place during an Al Jazeera interview

The Al Jazeera journalist questioned why Dangote needed to raise money through an IPO when he could fund the refinery project from his personal wealth

Dangote's response drew major attention online, with DJ Cuppy's comment in the reactions section pulling over 3,000 likes

DJ Cuppy was left visibly stunned after watching her godfather, Africa's richest man Aliko Dangote, deliver a composed but pointed response to a journalist who suggested he simply write a personal cheque for his refinery project.

The moment unfolded during an interview broadcast on Al Jazeera English, where the journalist questioned why Dangote would go through the process of a public offering when, as the richest Black man in the world, he could fund the Dangote Refinery expansion himself.

DJ Cuppy reacts to Dangote’s response after Al Jazeera journalist’s refinery IPO question. Credit: @cuppymusic, @alikodangote

Source: Instagram

The journalist's exact words were:

"You are the richest black man in the world not only on the continent, why did you need that much money, you can dip into your finances, take some funny fund the project…"

Dangote explains the real purpose of the IPO

Rather than take offence, Dangote used the question as an opportunity to spell out his broader vision. He explained that the Initial Public Offering, made public on 14 September 2026, was never about plugging a funding gap.

The goal, he said, was to democratise ownership of the refinery and give everyday Nigerians a genuine shot at wealth creation.

"The IPO we are doing is not that we want to raise money; it is purely we want the poor people, people like my driver, my cook, your driver, your cook, yourself, your wife, your kids to have a piece of action," Dangote said.

He went on to draw comparisons with how wealth is built through public markets in the United States and other Western nations, framing the offer as a vehicle for financial inclusion rather than corporate fundraising.

The Dangote Refinery IPO is targeting approximately ₦2.15 trillion to support expansion that would push the facility's production capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day. Investors can subscribe for a minimum of 10 shares priced at ₦525 each, putting the minimum entry at ₦5,250, with the public offer closing on 13 October 2026.

DJ Cuppy reacts to Dangote's response

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy, caught the exchange and headed straight to the comment section of Pulse Nigeria's Instagram post sharing the clip.

Her reaction zeroed in on the moment Dangote pointedly included the journalist himself in his list of ordinary people who could benefit from the IPO.

DJ Cuppy wrote: '"Yourself." Lord have mercy 😅.'

The comment, short but loaded with meaning, resonated widely online, drawing more than 3,000 likes and over 80 replies at the time of writing.

See DJ Cuppy's Instagram comment below:

DJ Cuppy weighs in after Dangote’s witty clapback over refinery IPO. Credit: @pulse.ng

Source: Instagram

Maduka Okoye speaks amid speculations of relationship with DJ Cuppy

Legit.ng highlighted facts about Nigerian footballer Maduka Okoye and the attention he receives from female admirers, emphasising his commitment to separating his personal life from his professional career.

Recently linked to DJ Cuppy, Okoye's perspective on maintaining professionalism amidst public interest reflects the challenges many athletes face in balancing fame and focus.

Source: Legit.ng