South Korea's Ministry of Justice has announced it will expand automated immigration clearance from 4 to 18 eligible countries starting 1 December 2025

The Smart Entry Service allows travellers aged 17 and above to skip traditional immigration queues upon arrival in South Korea

The updated list includes countries across Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East, but no African nation made the cut

South Korea's Ministry of Justice has announced an expansion of its automated immigration clearance system, known as the Smart Entry Service, with the number of eligible countries rising from 4 to 18.

The move aims to reduce congestion at immigration checkpoints and make entry into South Korea faster and more seamless for international visitors arriving from qualifying nations.

South Korea names countries whose citizens are eligible for Smart Entry Service. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

South Korea: Qualifications for smart entry service

To use the automated lanes, travellers must be aged 17 or above and hold a valid passport from one of the 18 newly listed countries or territories. The full list includes:

Singapore Australia Czech Republic Finland France Germany Hong Kong Hungary Italy Japan Macao Mexico Netherlands New Zealand Portugal Taiwan The United Arab Emirates The United Kingdom

The expansion reflects South Korea's broader effort to modernise its border management infrastructure and accommodate the growing volume of international arrivals.

What the expansion means for African travellers

While the updated list spans Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East, no African country features among the 18 eligible nations. Travellers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, South Africa, and other African countries will continue to go through standard immigration channels when arriving in South Korea.

The absence of African nations from the Smart Entry Service eligibility list is notable, particularly as conversations around travel access and visa facilitation for African passport holders continue to grow globally.

Read the full announcement from South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that South Korea released the full list of occupations that are eligible for E-7 skilled worker visa.

South Korea exemption for K-ETA requirement

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea announced a temporary exemption from the K-ETA requirement for citizens of 22 countries and regions throughout 2026. The exemption covers travellers from Asia, Europe, North America and Oceania who would normally need the electronic travel authorisation before entering the country.

The relief is only available from 1 January to 31 December 2026, meaning travellers outside that window may face different entry rules. From Japan and Singapore to the United States, United Kingdom and Australia, visitors should check the latest requirements before booking their trips.

Source: Legit.ng