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Evan Okoro Makes Public Apology to Estranged Husband, Sparks Mixed Reactions
Celebrities

Evan Okoro Makes Public Apology to Estranged Husband, Sparks Mixed Reactions

by  Chinasa Afigbo
3 min read
  • Nollywood actress Evan Okoro issued a public apology to her estranged husband, Chibuzo in an emotional video filmed at her Asaba home
  • The actress confessed that bringing her marriage onto social media was the greatest error she ever made during their separation
  • Evan stressed she was not apologising to rekindle the relationship but purely for her own peace of mind, sparking mixed reactions online

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Nollywood actress Evan Okoro has gone online to publicly apologise to her estranged husband, Chibuzo, admitting she said hurtful things during the heat of their separation and that he deserves an open acknowledgement of that.

In the emotional selfie-style video posted on Instagram, filmed inside what appears to be her bedroom at her home in Asaba, Evan addressed Chibuzo directly, saying he came to her father's house to marry her and that she owes him a proper apology for words spoken out of anger.

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Evan Okoro sends heartfelt apology to estranged husband in emotional post
Evan Okoro breaks silence with public apology to estranged husband. Credit: @evanokoro
Source: Instagram

She noted that the two had already spoken and settled things privately, but she felt compelled to say sorry in public, just as she would apologise to anyone else.

"I know out of anger I said a lot of things that I know that is hurting you. Forgive me. Forgive and forget," she said, adding that she was figuratively on her knees before him.

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Evan Okoro on Her Social Media Mistake

The actress was candid about what she believes set everything off in the worst possible direction: making her relationship visible to the public.

According to Evan, once she shared the joy of her marriage online, strangers who were struggling in their own lives began to interfere and erode what she and her husband had built.

"The biggest mistake I made in my life was to bring out my relationship that time where I married out of a sight man. I brought it up on social media," she said, warning her followers to learn from her experience rather than repeat it.

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Evan was equally clear about why she was speaking up at all. She is not seeking a reconciliation, she said, but simply pursuing peace of mind.

She also shared her broader view that she does not encourage divorce, though she believes separation is sometimes necessary after sincere prayer and genuine effort fail to fix things.

She urged anyone feeling trapped in an uncomfortable situation to choose themselves, give themselves space, and stop worrying about public opinion.

Watch Evan Okoro's full apology video here:

What Fans Said About Evan Okoro's Apology

The video drew a wide range of responses, with many followers pointing out the irony of the moment:

@yonkaereinspires commented:

"And she still brought the apology to social media."

@mizhildaa wrote:

"Omo goodluck to the both of you"

@clairenwosu reacted:

"Wetin be this 😕 😒"

@estee_properties said:

"You said a lot of things are those things u said lies or u just fabricated those stories let's know which one abeg 🙌🙌🙌 my gender with drama 😂😂😂😂😂"

@queenethlondon shared:

"Everybody has a past, yes! don't be mistaking past for character Nne. The character continues as a pattern they warned you but you went ahead"

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@dorisinspain wrote:

"Pick me !! 😂"

@classywomensworld responded:

"Ubiak!🤣🤣🤣🤣"
Evan Okoro turns heads with public apology to estranged husband
Evan Okoro sparks debate after apologising to estranged husband publicly. Credit: @evanokoro
Source: Instagram

Government demolish Evans Okoro's house

Legit.ng had reported that Evan Okoro cried out following her experience with the Delta state government.

The government demolished her house and destroyed her plantation and fish farm. She shared a video of how the house was and the remains as she cried bitterly in the recording.

He called out the government and lamented about her hard work going down the drain.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Chinasa Afigbo avatar

Chinasa Afigbo (Entertainment Editor) Chinasa Afigbo is a pop culture/music journalist and content writer with over four years of experience in other mainstream media organisations, including Vanguard Media and Guardian Life. She holds a degree in Information Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO). She also moved on to pursue a program in media and communications. Chinasa has also been published in other Intl journals, like The African Report. Reach her at: chinasa.afigbo@corp.legit.ng.

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