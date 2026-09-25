The UK Home Office published guidance listing 11 categories of people who are exempt from immigration control when travelling to the UK

The exemptions cover both non-armed forces and armed forces categories, including diplomats, heads of state, and NATO personnel

People exempt from immigration control are not subject to UK Immigration Rules and do not require an electronic travel authorisation (ETA)

The UK Home Office has published official guidance outlining the categories of people who are exempt from immigration control when entering the country, a detail that carries significant implications for travellers, diplomatic staff, and military personnel worldwide.

According to the guidance, exemptions from immigration control are determined by what a person is coming to do in the UK and their official position, not the type of travel document they hold.

UK mentions categories of people exempt from immigration control. Photo credit: Geography Photos/ Getty Images.

Source: UGC

Non-Armed Forces Categories Exempt From Control

The Home Office identified 6 non-armed forces categories of people who qualify for exemption from UK immigration control.

These are people posted to diplomatic missions in the UK, consular officers and employees based in the UK, sovereigns and heads of state, members of governments, people attending an international conference, and employees of international organisations.

Crucially, people in these categories are not subject to the UK's Immigration Rules and do not require an electronic travel authorisation, unlike the majority of foreign nationals entering the country.

Armed Forces Categories Also Covered

Beyond the civilian and diplomatic categories, the guidance also lists 5 armed forces categories that qualify for exemption.

Full-time members of HM Armed Forces who are subject to service law are always exempt. Reservists deployed or due to be deployed are also covered, but only while subject to service law.

Members of international armed forces, including Commonwealth forces and those raised under the law of a colony, protectorate or protected state, who are undergoing or about to undergo training in the UK alongside home forces, including NATO forces, also qualify.

The exemption further extends to those serving or posted to the UK as part of a visiting force listed under the Visiting Forces Act 1952, as well as those serving as members of an international headquarters or defence organisation, including relevant NATO forces.

The Home Office noted that while applying for a digital record of exemption is not mandatory, it can help eligible individuals avoid delays at the border and allows carriers such as airlines to confirm their status automatically.

Update about UK student visa changes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that United Kingdom (UK) switched from physical visa stickers to electronic visas for Nigerian applicants in 2026.

Graduate Route post-study work duration will drop from two years to 18 months for most graduates from January 2027.

Source: Legit.ng