Dave Agboola, spokesman to the Lagos Assembly Speaker, wrote a detailed piece on how Mike Adenuga reshaped Nigeria's key industries

Adenuga's Globacom launched in 2003 and introduced per-second billing, forcing rivals to rethink their pricing models

Agboola traced Adenuga's rise from working as a taxi driver in New York to becoming one of Africa's wealthiest entrepreneurs

Ikeja, Lagos state - Dave Agboola, Chief Press Secretary to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, has published a profile of billionaire Mike Adenuga, arguing that the Globacom and Conoil founder did more than accumulate personal wealth — he changed the shape of several industries in Nigeria.

In an article titled "Mike Adenuga: The Quiet Force Behind Nigeria's Economic Transformation," Agboola described a businessman known for staying out of public view while building a portfolio that spans telecommunications, oil and gas, banking, real estate, aviation, and sports and entertainment.

Mike Adenuga, founder of Globacom and Conoil, whose business interests span telecommunications, oil and gas, banking and other sectors.

Source: Twitter

How Globacom Changed Nigeria's Telecoms Market

Agboola said Adenuga's decision to launch Globacom in 2003 injected fresh competition into a mobile phone market where costs were out of reach for many Nigerians. The network's introduction of per-second billing was singled out as a turning point. Rather than charging customers for a full minute regardless of how long a call lasted, the model billed users for the exact duration. Agboola said the move pushed rival operators to review their own pricing.

He also pointed to Globacom's investment in the Glo-1 submarine cable and fibre-optic infrastructure as part of its broader contribution to Nigeria's telecoms development, describing the company as proof that a wholly Nigerian-owned business could operate at scale in a capital-heavy industry.

Oil, Banking, Real Estate and Aviation

Beyond telecoms, Agboola detailed Adenuga's presence in the energy sector through Conoil Producing and Congas, arguing that the businessman entered oil and gas at a time when the industry was almost entirely the domain of multinational corporations. He noted that Adenuga's indigenous energy investments preceded local content from becoming a mainstream policy priority in Nigeria.

On banking, Agboola recalled Adenuga's early stake in Equatorial Trust Bank, which was absorbed into Sterling Bank during Nigeria's banking consolidation. He described it as part of a wider interest in financial services and economic development.

Agboola also touched on Adenuga's real estate and aviation interests, saying both sectors supported business operations and created employment for workers ranging from pilots and engineers to maintenance staff and service providers.

From New York Taxi Driver to Billionaire

A notable section of the piece covered Adenuga's background. Agboola recounted how the businessman worked as a taxi driver in New York while studying, before eventually building one of Africa's largest private business portfolios. He described Adenuga's repeated entry into sectors where Nigerian-owned companies were not expected to compete as a defining feature of his career.

On sports and entertainment, Agboola said Adenuga's sponsorships and investments had opened doors for Nigerian athletes and artists while lifting the country's profile internationally.

"Many people make money. Far fewer redefine industries," Agboola wrote, summarising what he saw as the core of Adenuga's business legacy.

Source: Legit.ng