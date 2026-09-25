South Korea extended a visa fee waiver programme that scraps the standard $15 visa issuance fee for qualifying group tourists

The waiver covers nationals from six Asian countries travelling to South Korea in a group

The programme runs until December 31, 2026, giving eligible travellers several months to take advantage of the offer

South Korea has extended a visa fee waiver programme through to 31 December 2026, removing the standard $15 visa issuance fee for group tourists arriving from six Asian countries.

Nationals from China, Vietnam, the Philippines, Indonesia, India, and Cambodia are covered under the scheme, provided they are travelling as part of a group tour.

South Korea offers visa fee waiver to group tourists from 6 countries. Photo credit: Britannica.

Source: UGC

The waiver applies specifically to group tourists rather than individual travellers, meaning the benefit is tied to organised group arrangements.

Who Qualifies for South Korea's Fee Waiver

The six countries included in the programme span some of the most populous nations in Asia, meaning a significant number of potential travellers stand to benefit.

For group tourists from these countries, the $15 fee that would ordinarily accompany a visa application is entirely waived under the extended programme.

The scheme does not apply to solo travellers or those visiting under individual visa categories.

Tourists who qualify must be part of a recognised group arrangement to benefit from the fee exemption.

South Korea's Push to Attract Group Tourism

The extension of the programme through to the end of 2026 gives eligible travellers a window of several months to plan and book group trips to South Korea.

By reducing the upfront cost of obtaining a visa, the initiative lowers one of the smaller but still present financial barriers for group tourists from the named countries.

South Korea has in recent years positioned itself as a major destination for Asian tourists, buoyed in part by interest in its culture, food, and entertainment industry.

Programmes such as this visa fee waiver form part of broader efforts to sustain and grow inbound tourism numbers from key regional markets.

South Korea speaks about smart entry service

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea's Ministry of Justice announced it will expand automated immigration clearance from 4 to 18 eligible countries starting 1 December 2025.

The Smart Entry Service allows travellers aged 17 and above to skip traditional immigration queues upon arrival in South Korea.

Source: Legit.ng