Gbemi, the girlfriend of Anita Joseph's ex-husband MC Fish, shared loved-up photos hinting at marriage

She gushed over how sweet their relationship has been, saying only the bad side of marriage gets promoted

Her post has sparked a wave of reactions from social media users, with many bringing up Anita Joseph

Gbemi, the girlfriend of comedian and actor MC Fish, has set tongues wagging online after she took to social media to share her feelings about their relationship and drop a hint about wanting something more permanent.

In a post accompanied by loved-up photos of the two of them, Gbemi gushed over how enjoyable their relationship has been, saying society tends to highlight only the negatives of commitment while hiding how good it can actually feel.

MC Fish’s partner sparks reactions after revealing her heartfelt wish. Credit: @gbemi

Source: Instagram

Addressing MC Fish directly in the caption, she made clear she had no intention of letting him go. She also mentioned needing a lingerie vendor urgently, adding a playful tone to the romantic post.

She wrote:

"Lingerie vendor needed. If you can deliver tonight, DM asap. So marriage sweet like this, na only the bad side Una go dey promote. Bobo o lo anywhere. Thank you, @realmcfish. I just want to be your partner forever, gosh."

See the Instagram post Gbemi made:

Anita Joseph comparisons flood the comments

The post quickly drew attention, and not all of it was flattering. Many commenters could not resist bringing up Anita Joseph, the popular Nollywood actress who was previously married to MC Fish, with some users comparing the two women in blunt terms.

Others questioned MC Fish's profile entirely, while a few were more supportive of the couple.

Here are some of the reactions:

@soromotoochukwu commented:

"Every day we create new celebrities in Nigeria. Who TF is MC Fish?"

@dflowergirlje wrote:

"For okirika husband 😂😂😂"

@mirian_chinemelum_chukwuka_ said:

"Anita do pass you, my sister 😂"

@i.f.e.s.i.n.a.c.h.i reacted:

"Enjoy ur fish in peace...don't disturb my Wednesday please"

@miller_venn noted:

"Naso e dey sweet for beginning,.. body go soon calm u down nne."

@oyin_toh_set wrote:

"The only woman that bagged the good man congratulations 🎉"

Anita Joseph claps back at troll

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Anita Joseph faced online backlash after congratulating May Edochie on the launch of her Qm Beauty Cosmetics line on Amazon.

A troll mocked her for “making noise” over what they described as a minor achievement, prompting Anita to fire back with a fiery Instagram response defending May and urging fans to support her brand.

The drama unfolded alongside renewed public interest in Anita’s marriage history with MC Fish, which ended amid allegations of infidelity, adding another layer of intrigue to her ongoing online presence.

Source: Legit.ng