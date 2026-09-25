Nigeria fell behind early in Uyo before two debutants combined to turn the Group L opener on its head

Moses Usor came off the bench to complete Nigeria's comeback with a solo effort in the 65th minute

Eric Chelle has now remained unbeaten in regulation time in every competitive match since taking charge in January 2025

The Super Eagles opened their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign with a 2-1 comeback victory over Madagascar on Friday, September 25, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Madagascar drew first blood when Clément Couturier headed home from Ryan Ponti's cross in the 16th minute, leaving Nigeria needing a response before the break.

Eric Chelle has reacted after the Super Eagles staged an impressive comeback win against Madagascar in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers. Photo by Eurasia Sport Images

Source: Getty Images

As seen on Livescore, it came through debutant George Ilenikhena, as the Al-Ittihad striker tapped in from close range after Alex Iwobi slid a well-timed pass into his path.

LASK forward Moses Usor, introduced from the bench, then settled the contest in the 65th minute with a driving run from Nigeria's own half, beating two defenders before sending Madagascar goalkeeper Georgian Dupire the wrong way.

Chelle reacts after Super Eagles' comeback win

Head coach Eric Chelle said after the final whistle that he was proud of how his players responded to going behind, crediting their character for securing all three points against what he described as a difficult opponent.

Chelle on Madagascar win:

“This game was not bad but was not good too. Technically we were not very very good but at the end the state of mind helped us”

The French-Malian coach has now gone unbeaten in regulation time across every competitive fixture since he was appointed in January 2025, and Friday's result extended that record into the new qualifying cycle.

Super Eagles turn attention to Guinea-Bissau

Nigeria, who earned their first three points in Group L, will next face Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday, September 29, in their second qualifier of the campaign.

With momentum from the Uyo comeback, Chelle's side will look to consolidate their early lead at the top of the group.

Chelle confirms starting XI vs Madagascar

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Chelle’s starting lineup for Nigeria’s 2027 AFCON qualifier against Madagascar as the Super Eagles will face the Barea at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo, with Stanley Nwabali, George Ilenikhena and Akor Adams named in the XI.

With Victor Osimhen ruled out through injury, Chelle has handed Ilenikhena a surprise starting role alongside Adams in attack. A win would give Nigeria a strong start before their next qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

Source: Legit.ng