Three Nigerians previously placed on the FBI Cyber Most Wanted list have now been arrested, extradited, convicted or surrendered in connection with a $6 million business email compromise scheme that targeted dozens of US companies

The FBI says the fraud network used executive impersonation emails, mule bank accounts and even romance scam victims to move millions of dollars in stolen funds across borders

While several co-conspirators have already received lengthy prison sentences, three alleged ringleaders remain at large as international law enforcement agencies continue their search

The identities of several Nigerians previously placed on the FBI Cyber Most Wanted list over a $6 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme have emerged, with some now convicted, extradited, or facing prosecution.

The cyber fraud case centred on a sophisticated operation that targeted more than 70 businesses across the United States through executive impersonation emails and fraudulent wire transfer requests.

FBI Most Wanted List suspect Abiola Ayorinde Kayode remains in US custody after his extradition from Ghana. Photo credit: USgov/x

Source: UGC

While some of the suspects have been brought to justice, others remain at large.

Nigerians convicted, extradited and detained

Among the six individuals named on the FBI's Cyber Most Wanted list in connection with the Nebraska-based fraud scheme, three have already been apprehended or surrendered to authorities.

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin convicted after extradition

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin was extradited to the United States and later convicted for his role in the fraud operation.

He was sentenced in October 2024 to 45 months, equivalent to three years and nine months, in federal prison. Prosecutors said he helped provide bank accounts used to channel stolen funds obtained through the scheme.

Abiola Ayorinde Kayode arrested and awaiting trial

Abiola Ayorinde Kayode was arrested by Interpol in Ghana in April 2023.

In December 2024, he became the second major suspect from the FBI's wanted list to be extradited to Nebraska. A federal judge subsequently ordered that he remain in custody without bail pending trial.

Felix Osilama Okpoh voluntarily surrenders

Felix Osilama Okpoh surrendered himself to Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lagos in September 2020.

His surrender came shortly after his name appeared on the FBI's Cyber Most Wanted list, allowing legal proceedings against him to begin.

FBI Most Wanted List: Three suspects remain at large

Despite progress in the case, three of the alleged key ringleaders remain wanted.

They are:

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh

Nnamdi Orson Benson

Ayomide Michael Olorunyomi

Authorities continue to regard the trio as among the principal figures linked to the cyber fraud operation.

FBI investigation traced bank accounts through digital evidence

Investigators from the FBI Omaha Field Office and federal prosecutors reportedly dismantled the fraud network by following digital and financial trails connected to the movement of stolen money.

Executive impersonation and spoofed domains

The syndicate allegedly targeted more than 70 American businesses by creating email domains designed to closely resemble those used by chief executives and senior company officials.

Financial staff were deceived into approving and sending fraudulent wire transfers.

Bank accounts used to receive stolen funds

Investigators traced wire transfers to accounts reportedly provided by key members of the operation, including Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh and Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin.

These accounts served as collection points for money obtained through the fraudulent transactions.

Romance scam victims used as money mules

According to investigators, the group also used bank accounts belonging to unsuspecting romance fraud victims.

Many of these victims were allegedly manipulated into transferring or receiving money on behalf of the network, helping to conceal the origin of the stolen funds.

International cooperation helped the investigation

The investigation involved cooperation between several agencies, including the FBI, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), Ghanaian authorities and Nigeria's EFCC.

The cross-border collaboration helped investigators gather electronic evidence and trace banking activities linked to the fraud ring.

Other Co-conspirators already sentenced

Several additional individuals connected to the Nebraska fraud conspiracy have already been convicted and sentenced in federal court.

Adewale Aniyeloye

Adewale Aniyeloye was sentenced to 96 months, or eight years, in federal prison for his involvement in the wire fraud scheme.

Okechuckwu Valentine Osuji

Okechuckwu Valentine Osuji received an eight-year federal prison sentence for his role in financial laundering activities connected to the syndicate.

Pelumi Fawehinimi

Pelumi Fawehinimi was sentenced to 72 months, equivalent to six years, in federal prison after assisting with the coordination of accounts and movement of fraud proceeds.

Onome Ijomone

Onome Ijomone received a 60-month, or five-year, federal prison sentence for processing illicit funds and working alongside romance scammers linked to the operation.

Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin becomes one of the Nigerians convicted in the FBI Most Wanted List cybercrime case. Photo credit: FBI

Source: Getty Images

FBI releases fresh update on criminal hacking

Legit.ng earlier reported that the FBI has confirmed it is actively investigating a claimed cyber breach of its jobs recruitment portal, FBIJobs.gov, after a criminal hacking group said it accessed the personal information of bureau employees and job applicants.

Source: Legit.ng