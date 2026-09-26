PFIPC Scandal: Gbajabiamila Speaks on Betraying Tinubu, "I Could Never"

Chief of Staff Femi Gbajabiamila addressed the allegations against him publicly for the first time at a Lagos event on Saturday

Gbajabiamila said President Tinubu remained confident in him throughout the period of the probe into the fictitious PFIPC agency

The Chief of Staff warned those using his name to defame others that the law would catch up with them

Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, broke his public silence on Saturday over the allegations that had trailed him in recent months, declaring that he never betrayed the trust placed in him by the President.

Gbajabiamila spoke at the 2026 Gbajabiamila Mega Empowerment Programme held at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, where he confronted head-on the controversy that arose from a probe into the Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), a fictitious agency he was reportedly linked to.

Chief of Staff confronts his accusers publicly and warns those using his name to defame others. Photo credit: @okwullu

Source: Facebook

The House of Representatives and other investigating bodies have since cleared the former Speaker of the House of Representatives of any wrongdoing in connection with the fake organisation.

Gbajabiamila insists on his integrity

Speaking directly about the period of controversy, Gbajabiamila said the ordeal had tested him in ways he had not anticipated, but that due process ultimately prevailed.

"The past few months have tested me in ways I never expected. Stories were written, strange accusations were made, lies were told, and my integrity was questioned," he said.

He added that Tinubu's familiarity with him over many years of close collaboration made the President certain he had no involvement in wrongdoing.

"Mr. President knows his Chief of Staff very well. Having worked closely with me for many years, he was therefore supremely confident that I was not in any way involved in those nefarious things," he said.

Gbajabiamila also issued a firm warning to those he described as sponsors of the attacks against him.

"No amount of money, no amount of blackmail or lies, whether sponsored from within or outside, will detract me from my work and the work Mr. President has given me to do. And to anyone using my name to defame people or misrepresent me, know that the law will always catch up with you," he said.

On his political loyalty, the Chief of Staff said his commitment to Tinubu's Renewed Hope agenda remained firm regardless of any political decisions on which they might differ.

5,000 beneficiaries receive support in Surulere

The empowerment programme targeted roughly 5,000 residents from communities across Surulere. Benefits distributed included cash support, vehicles, electric tricycles, buses, security patrol vehicles, and an ambulance.

Lagos Deputy Governor and APC governorship candidate Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who attended the event, praised Gbajabiamila for his continued engagement with his constituents and used the occasion to campaign for Tinubu's re-election.

Hamzat argued that candidates he described as politically unstable lacked the capacity to govern a complex country like Nigeria, and that Tinubu had built the APC from scratch into what he called the largest political party in Africa.

ICPC discovers another fake agency

Previously Legit.ng reported that the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Offences Commission (ICPC) exposed a fake government agency that had allegedly been operating from inside one of Nigeria's most sensitive federal buildings.

The ICPC has the mandate to investigate and prosecute corruption and fraud-related offences in Nigeria, including the establishment of illegal entities that seek to exploit the machinery of government.

Source: Legit.ng