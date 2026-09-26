Switzerland has a national law that restricts a specific activity for all residents during certain night-time hours

The country carved out exceptions to the rule, but these come with strict conditions that both employers and workers must meet

Night workers who qualify for the exemption are also bound by limits on how many hours they can put in during that period

Switzerland has drawn attention online for its firm rules around night-time working hours, with the country's law clearly spelling out what residents may and may not do between 11 pm. and 6 am.

Under Swiss law, working during those hours is outright prohibited as a general rule.

Switzerland announces restrictions on working at night. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/YURI CORTEZ/ullstein bild

Source: Getty Images

Switzerland's night work ban explained

The restriction applies broadly to residents in the country, making late-night shifts a legally sensitive matter rather than a routine workplace arrangement.

The official guidance states:

"In Switzerland, the law prohibits work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m."

Exceptions to the night work rule in Switzerland

Despite the blanket prohibition, Switzerland does allow night work under certain conditions. Two requirements must both be satisfied before any exemption applies: the employer must obtain special authorisation, and the employee must give their personal consent to working those hours. Neither condition alone is sufficient.

The official position reads:

"However, working at night is possible, subject to special authorisation and the employee's consent."

For workers who do qualify under these conditions, Switzerland also sets a ceiling on how long they may work during the restricted window. Night workers may not exceed nine hours of work within any given ten-hour period, and that count includes any breaks taken during the shift.

As the guidance puts it:

"Night workers may not work for more than 9 hours in any 10-hour period, including breaks."

The rules reflect Switzerland's broader approach to regulating labour conditions, ensuring that exceptions to the night work ban do not become a loophole for unrestricted overnight shifts.

Switzerland lists countries eligible for work permits

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Switzerland had published the official list of 15 countries whose citizens qualify for its Young Professional work permit programme.

The report explained that South Africa and Tunisia are the only African countries on the list, while successful applicants can live and work in Switzerland for up to 18 months.

Source: Legit.ng