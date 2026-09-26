Oreoluwa Adeniran graduated from LASU with a first-class degree in Accounting and finished as the second-best student in his department

Adeniran also qualified as a Chartered Accountant during his studies, fulfilling a dream he had held onto for years

He won multiple competitions and prizes during his time at university, including a regional taxation challenge and an inter-school quiz

Oreoluwa Adeniran, an Accounting graduate of Lagos State University (LASU), celebrated his convocation in September 2026 after completing a degree that earned him a first class and a place among the top finishers in his department.

Sharing the news on LinkedIn for the very first time, Adeniran reflected on a university journey he described as one filled with challenges, growth, and friendships he intends to carry with him long after graduation.

A LASU accounting graduate emerges second-best in department. Photo: LinkedIn/ Oreoluwa Adeniran

Source: UGC

First-class accounting graduate lists achievements at LASU

His academic record at LASU was remarkable by any measure. Adeniran finished with a CGPA of 4.78, placing him second among all graduating students in the Department of Accounting.

Alongside his degree, he earned qualification as a Chartered Accountant, a goal he said he had nurtured for years before finally seeing it come to life.

His list of achievements during his undergraduate years extended beyond the classroom. He was named an ICAN prize winner, claimed victory in the South-west regional Taxation Challenge in the Value Added Tax category, and finished second overall with his team in the same competition. He also won the ACCESS 6.0 Inter School Quiz Competition. He additionally holds the Associate Accountant Technician qualification.

LASU first-class graduate appreciates lecturers

In his LinkedIn post, Adeniran thanked his lecturers for their guidance throughout his studies and credited his friends for making difficult periods more bearable. He noted that every experience along the way, whether a setback or a win, contributed to his personal development.

Looking ahead, the fresh graduate said he is eager to connect with professionals, mentors, and fellow young accountants as he takes his next steps in building a career in the accounting field.

His post drew warm congratulations from those who came across it online.

Chinaza Anyanwu said:

"A very huge milestone. Congratulations Oreoluwa Adeniran 🥳🥳🥳 So excited for the journey ahead of you."

Hassan Adebayo said:

"Congratulations, Scholar Oreoluwa! 🎉 Thank you for all you do. May this open doors to greater achievements."

Esther Oyelami said:

"I'm happy for you Oreoluwa Adeniran."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng