Lolo 1 has opened up about the overwhelming experience she faced after the birth of her first child

The actress recalled struggling with her baby’s constant crying and experiencing an uncontrollable urge to throw her through a window

She credited her sister and mother’s support for helping her survive a difficult period before she even knew there was a name for what she was experiencing

Nigerian actress and media personality Omotunde Adebowale, popularly known as Lolo 1, has shared a deeply personal account of her battle with postpartum depression.

Speaking on News Central’s Jasiri show, the actress recalled how difficult motherhood became after welcoming her first child, describing her daughter as an extremely restless baby who cried almost constantly.

Lolo 1 opens up about the overwhelming experience she faced after the birth of her first child. Photos: @officiallolo1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lolo 1 disclosed that the situation became so overwhelming that she sometimes battled an uncontrollable urge to throw the baby out of the window.

Instead of remaining in the room, she said she would carry a stool outside and sit by the door, hoping her daughter would stop crying once she was no longer in sight.

The experience became so difficult that she eventually had to leave her home.

Lolo's Sister Became Her Support System

According to Lolo 1, her sister stayed with her for three months, helping her care for both herself and the baby.

When her sister eventually returned home, Lolo 1 said she packed her belongings and went to stay at her sister’s husband’s house because she could no longer cope alone with the child.

Looking back, the media personality said she is grateful that she had the support of her sister and mother.

Watch the Instagram video of Lolo speaking about postpartum depression here:

Lolo 1 recalls struggling with her baby’s constant crying and experiencing an uncontrollable urge to throw her through a window. Photo: @officiallolo1/IG.

Source: Instagram

Lolo survives accident

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Lolo appreciated God for sparing her life and that of her children.

She shared photos from a sad incident, noting that she was badly shaken as she had never been involved in a serious accident before.

According to her, her kids, whom she referred to as her treasures, came out of the accident with just bruises.

Source: Legit.ng