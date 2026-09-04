Judy Austin took to Instagram on Friday, September 4, 2026, to announce the launch of her new luxury hair brand, Judy Austin World

The actress described the venture as a long-time dream, promising double donor hair collections and a separate ready-to-wear line

Fans quickly shifted focus to a ring spotted on Judy Austin's finger, sparking a wave of reactions online

Actress Judy Austin got her followers buzzing on Friday, September 4, 2026, when she appeared on Instagram to share what she called an "awesome news" announcement, but it wasn't just her business update that caught people's attention.

In the selfie-style video posted to her Instagram page, Judy revealed the launch of Judy Austin World, a luxury hair brand she said she has been dreaming about for a long time. Filmed in an upbeat style, the actress could barely contain her excitement throughout the clip.

Judy Austin seeming flunts ring as she returns to social media in new video. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

The Ring That Overshadowed the Announcement

Despite the major business reveal, a significant portion of the comment section was far more interested in a ring visible on Judy's finger during the video. Several fans made it clear that the jewellery, not the hair launch, was what truly caught their eye on Instagram.

@Teryima Mnguember Felicity wrote:

"The ring choke 🤣🤣 you are so beautiful ijele ♥️"

@chopnackle commented:

"Mrs Edochie herself very beautiful, where have you been, i missed you sweet girl 💕💕"

@annujuchinwe simply noted:

"I see the ring 💍 know worry"

@czars_bukka_pot raised eyebrows with:

"but they said she packed out of her husband house , no be the same house be this"

@omonya_baby kept it direct:

"Na ring you come show us ooo"

Judy Austin expresses appreciation to God as she shares exciting news with fans. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

Watch Judy Austin's announcement that got everyone talking below:

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Rita Edochie demanded Judy Austin's marriage certificate after court summons stirred a dispute online.

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin over Igbo red caps

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and of snatching another woman's husband.

Source: Legit.ng