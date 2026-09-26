Gunmen opened fire on miners at a site in Marit village, Barkin Ladi LGA of Plateau State, on Saturday afternoon

The Berom Youth Moulders-Association confirmed the attack and called on security agencies to act urgently to protect affected communities

Security forces separately repelled a suspected terrorist attack on Latok community in Qua'an-Pan LGA of Plateau State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - At least five miners were shot dead and two others wounded after gunmen stormed a mining site in Marit village, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State, on Saturday, July 26, 2026.

The attack occurred around 1pm amid mounting tension in several parts of the state.

Gunmen kill 5 miners, injure 2 others in Plateau State

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Rwang Tengwong, spokesman of the Berom Youth Moulders-Association (BYM), confirmed the incident, describing it as a painful blow to communities that have repeatedly suffered deadly violence.

"Five persons were killed while two others sustained injuries in the attack. It is a very sad and painful development. Our people are once again mourning the loss of lives to violence," Tengwong said.

He added: "We condemn this attack and call on the security agencies to urgently take steps to protect our communities and prevent further attacks."

Community members demand stronger security

Simon Mundat, a member of the affected community, also confirmed the deaths and called on the government to act.

"We are deeply saddened by this attack. Five people have been killed and two others injured. This is a very painful situation for the community. We appeal to the authorities to strengthen security in the area so that our people can go about their legitimate activities without fear," he said.

The Operation Enduring Peace spokesman, Captain Polycarp Oteh, and Plateau State Police Command spokesman, SP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to inquiries at the time of this report.

The attack comes days after the Plateau State government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on three local government areas, including Barkin Ladi, in a bid to restore order following a wave of attacks and killings earlier in the week.

The Information Commissioner Joyce Ramnap, in a statement on Friday, condemned the ongoing violence in the affected communities and urged residents to remain calm and law-abiding.

Security forces repel separate attack in Qua'an-Pan

In a separate development, security operatives working alongside local hunters foiled a suspected terrorist attack on the Latok community in Qua'an-Pan Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Community member Danat Noel said the operatives responded quickly and engaged the attackers, forcing them to withdraw.

"Security operatives, supported by local hunters, responded swiftly and engaged the attackers, forcing them to withdraw in disarray," Noel said.

The twin incidents highlight the persistent security crisis facing Plateau State, where multiple communities have been targeted in recent weeks.

Gunmen kill 3 miners returning from work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that gunmen attacked three miners returning from a mining site in Bokkos local government area of Plateau State on Thursday evening, July 30, 2026.

The three victims were identified by name, with two of them sustaining fatal gunshot wounds to the head and chest.

A Bokkos community leader confirmed the incident, saying security forces have begun tracking the attackers

Source: Legit.ng