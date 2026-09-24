Canada announced that an important entry requirement was waived for travellers who arrived through specific routes

The updated guidance confirmed that a major travel authorisation was no longer required for those categories

An additional condition was retained for a particular sea journey where authorisation continued to be necessary before boarding

A clarification was issued regarding entry procedures for individuals who arrived in Canada through means other than air travel and an important document was waived.

The update outlined that the usual electronic clearance was not necessary for that group.

Canada exempts certaintravellers from presenting eTA. Photo credit: WSJ.

Source: UGC

Canada eTA Exemption For Land And Sea Arrivals

It was indicated that nationals of places where an electronic authorisation was ordinarily demanded were exempted from securing that authorisation when their journey was completed over land or across water.

In such circumstances admission was still conditional upon possession of a valid travel document and the passport obligation was retained.

Four classifications were specified where the waiver was applicable.

The first classification involved persons who completed their crossing in a private motor vehicle.

The second classification involved persons who completed their crossing on a coach service.

The third involved persons who completed their crossing by rail. The fourth classification involved persons who completed their crossing by water, and it was confirmed that this maritime classification encompassed large passenger liners operated for leisure voyages.

For each of the four classifications the position was that the electronic authorisation was not called for at the point of entry.

The passport condition however continued to apply and was described as the remaining requirement for admission.

Canada eTA Rules For Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon Boat Travel Excluding Cruise Ships

A separate arrangement was described for a particular sea departure. Where the voyage commenced in Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon and the vessel utilised was not a leisure liner, the earlier exemption did not apply.

In that specific situation it was stated that the electronic authorisation had to be obtained prior to embarkation and was needed in order to be permitted to board the vessel.

The distinction was therefore drawn between general land and sea arrivals in Canada where the authorisation was not needed and the particular maritime route from the French territory where it remained mandatory.

Canada mentions 26 priority occupations

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada's Rural Community Immigration Pilot released a full list of 26 priority occupations eligible for permanent residence in 2026.

The programme targets skilled workers in healthcare, construction, engineering, and technology who are willing to settle in rural areas.

Source: Legit.ng