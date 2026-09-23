Nigerian TikTok couple Jarvis and Peller found themselves at the centre of fresh online drama after a woman placed her hand on Peller's shoulder during an outing

Jarvis responded by adopting a playful fighting stance when Peller returned home, sparking a wave of reactions from fans online

Followers were split between finding the moment hilarious and raising concerns about the behaviour, calling it childish and unnecessary

Nigerian TikTok power couple Jarvis and Peller are back in the headlines, this time over a playful but pointed confrontation that played out at their home after a woman allegedly placed her hand on Peller's shoulder while the pair were out in public.

In the clip that has since set X buzzing on September 23, Jarvis took up a fighting stance the moment Peller walked through the front door.

Jarvis reacts after Peller's encounter with a lady. Photo: peller089/realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Peller, for his part, remained largely passive as the exchange continued indoors, with the whole scene rooted in Jarvis's apparent displeasure that he had not objected to the woman's touch.

The couple, whose real names are Elizabeth Amadou Aminata (Jarvis) and Habeeb Hamzat (Peller), first met through TikTok livestreams in 2023.

Their relationship has since played out almost entirely in public, complete with viral arguments, dramatic reconciliations, an engagement, and traditional marriage rites completed weeks ago.

Sharing personal moments with their large online following has become something of a signature for the duo.

Watch the moment Jarvis confronted Peller in the X video below:

Fans divided over the confrontation between Jarvis and Peller

Reactions from followers ranged from pure amusement to genuine concern, with many weighing in on whether the episode was a case of real jealousy or calculated content.

Here is what fans had to say:

@RealGeggie wrote:

"Shaking my head Omo, so somebody touched Peller's shoulder outside and he came home to face disciplinary committee? Relationship don turn police station overnight."

@Emery21_ commented:

"Jarvis said, 'So you allowed another woman to touch your shoulder and you didn't even complain?' The jealousy storyline is writing itself at this point."

@JosephineTafri said:

"This is too childish mehn.. I think her jealousy rage it's really not necessary or they are just doing this for engagement because everybody knows peller loves Jarvis way more than anything. They should literally stop this thin both of them are doing pls."

@shola_geiger weighed in:

"Jarvis is so funny and romantic!"

@eze_georgina noted:

"Take them serious at your own risk. They are just creating content."

@maxwellford509 joked:

"Omo dey suppose feature this girl for marvel doomsday but marvel Dey find another Jarvis na why the movie never come out."

Jarvis reacts to Peller’s encounter with a lady in viral video as fans weigh in. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller seeks Jarvis’ approval to hug a lady

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peller turned down a hug from a female acquaintance and called his wife, Jarvis, to seek her permission.

Jarvis firmly rejected the request, saying she would sue the woman if Peller went ahead with the embrace.

The exchange sparked reactions online as fans discussed the strict boundaries in Peller and Jarvis’ marriage.

Source: Legit.ng