Petrol Price Update: NNPC Announces New Pump Rates Nationwide
- Dangote Refinery cut its ex-gantry petrol price by N25 per litre, prompting NNPC to update pump prices
- Lagos motorists now pay N1,385 per litre while Abuja's price stands at N1,430, with wide variations recorded across states
- Yobe has the highest pump price on the NNPC list at N1,456 per litre, nine days after the refinery raised prices by N85
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Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has published revised pump prices at its filling stations across the country after Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its ex-gantry price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N25 per litre.
The refinery reduced its petrol price from N1,350 to N1,325 per litre, with expectations that petroleum marketers will adjust their prices accordingly.
The cut came nine days after Dangote Refinery raised its petrol price by N85 per litre on September 12, 2026, moving the refinery's rate from N1,265 to N1,350.
Despite the latest reduction, the current ex-gantry price of N1,325 remains N60 above what motorists saw before that September increase, Punch reports.
NNPC new petrol prices across states
Checks by Legit.ng showed that prices vary considerably depending on location. Motorists in Lagos now pay N1,385 per litre, while those in Abuja are paying N1,430.
States in the south such as Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu, Ogun and Rivers share a pump price of N1,390 per litre.
Further north, Adamawa records N1,447 per litre, Borno N1,452, and Taraba N1,445.
Zamfara comes in at N1,439, while both Kaduna and Katsina sit at N1,410. Sokoto matches Abuja at N1,430 per litre.
Bauchi and Kogi both record N1,420, while Delta and Ebonyi share a price of N1,400. Ondo and Osun are priced at N1,397 per litre.
Yobe has the highest pump price on the NNPC list, at N1,456 per litre.
Full list of NNPC new petrol prices by state
- Lagos – N1,385
- Abuja – N1,430
- Abia – N1,410
- Adamawa – N1,447
- Akwa Ibom – N1,390
- Bauchi – N1,420
- Borno – N1,452
- Cross River – N1,390
- Delta – N1,400
- Ebonyi – N1,400
- Enugu – N1,390
- Kaduna – N1,410
- Katsina – N1,410
- Kogi – N1,420
- Ogun – N1,390
- Ondo – N1,397
- Osun – N1,397
- Rivers – N1,390
- Sokoto – N1,430
- Taraba – N1,445
- Yobe – N1,456
- Zamfara – N1,439
Petrol prices rise at depots
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prices of petroleum products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol; Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel; and aviation fuel have remained under pressure, with importation prices higher than domestic refinery prices.
In its latest report titled Energy Bulletin, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) stated that at the Dangote Refinery, petrol is priced at about N1,153 per litre (coastal) and around N1,200 per litre at the gantry.
Diesel is estimated at N1,750 per litre, while aviation fuel is priced at approximately N1,916.22 per litre.
Source: Legit.ng
Dave Ibemere (Senior Business Editor) Dave Ibemere is a senior business editor at Legit.ng. He is a financial journalist with over a decade of experience in print and online media. He also holds a Master's degree from the University of Lagos. Fellow, MTN Pan African Media Innovation(2026), Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations and other media think tank groups. He previously worked with The Guardian, BusinessDay, and headed the business desk at Ripples Nigeria. Email: dave.ibemere@corp.legit.ng.