Dangote Refinery cut its ex-gantry petrol price by N25 per litre, prompting NNPC to update pump prices

Lagos motorists now pay N1,385 per litre while Abuja's price stands at N1,430, with wide variations recorded across states

Yobe has the highest pump price on the NNPC list at N1,456 per litre, nine days after the refinery raised prices by N85

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has published revised pump prices at its filling stations across the country after Dangote Petroleum Refinery reduced its ex-gantry price for Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) by N25 per litre.

The refinery reduced its petrol price from N1,350 to N1,325 per litre, with expectations that petroleum marketers will adjust their prices accordingly.

NNPC's latest petrol price list shows significant differences in pump prices across states. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The cut came nine days after Dangote Refinery raised its petrol price by N85 per litre on September 12, 2026, moving the refinery's rate from N1,265 to N1,350.

Despite the latest reduction, the current ex-gantry price of N1,325 remains N60 above what motorists saw before that September increase, Punch reports.

NNPC new petrol prices across states

Checks by Legit.ng showed that prices vary considerably depending on location. Motorists in Lagos now pay N1,385 per litre, while those in Abuja are paying N1,430.

States in the south such as Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Enugu, Ogun and Rivers share a pump price of N1,390 per litre.

Further north, Adamawa records N1,447 per litre, Borno N1,452, and Taraba N1,445.

Zamfara comes in at N1,439, while both Kaduna and Katsina sit at N1,410. Sokoto matches Abuja at N1,430 per litre.

Bauchi and Kogi both record N1,420, while Delta and Ebonyi share a price of N1,400. Ondo and Osun are priced at N1,397 per litre.

Yobe has the highest pump price on the NNPC list, at N1,456 per litre.

Petrol prices range from N1,385 in Lagos to N1,456 in Yobe under the latest price list. Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Full list of NNPC new petrol prices by state

Lagos – N1,385

Abuja – N1,430

Abia – N1,410

Adamawa – N1,447

Akwa Ibom – N1,390

Bauchi – N1,420

Borno – N1,452

Cross River – N1,390

Delta – N1,400

Ebonyi – N1,400

Enugu – N1,390

Kaduna – N1,410

Katsina – N1,410

Kogi – N1,420

Ogun – N1,390

Ondo – N1,397

Osun – N1,397

Rivers – N1,390

Sokoto – N1,430

Taraba – N1,445

Yobe – N1,456

Zamfara – N1,439

Petrol prices rise at depots

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the prices of petroleum products such as Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), also known as petrol; Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), commonly called diesel; and aviation fuel have remained under pressure, with importation prices higher than domestic refinery prices.

In its latest report titled Energy Bulletin, the Major Energies Marketers Association of Nigeria (MEMAN) stated that at the Dangote Refinery, petrol is priced at about N1,153 per litre (coastal) and around N1,200 per litre at the gantry.

Diesel is estimated at N1,750 per litre, while aviation fuel is priced at approximately N1,916.22 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng