VANITI Lagos announced a star-studded lineup to mark its third anniversary across two consecutive weekends in September and October 2026

Patoranking, Duncan Mighty and Mr P are each scheduled to headline separate nights during the first weekend of celebrations

The anniversary events will bring together artistes spanning different eras and styles of Nigerian popular music

Popular nightlife scene VANITI Lagos is gearing up to mark three years of premium nightlife with a celebration that brings together some of Nigeria's most recognised musical talents across two back-to-back weekends.

The Lagos nightclub, which has built a reputation for its atmosphere, live acts and consistent hosting of top-tier performers since it opened, will kick off its anniversary festivities on Friday, September 25, 2026.

Mr P, Patoranking, Duncan Mighty set to deliver electrifying performances in Lagos. Credit: @peterpsquare, @duncanmighty, @patoranking

Source: Instagram

Patoranking, Duncan Mighty and Mr P to Perform Live

The first weekend runs from September 25 to 27, with each night anchored by a headline act. Patoranking opens proceedings on Friday, followed by Duncan Mighty on Saturday, September 26. Mr P, widely known as one half of the iconic Nigerian duo P-Square, closes the first round of events on Sunday, September 27.

A second weekend of celebrations is scheduled from October 2 to 4, though the lineup for those dates is yet to be announced.

The three acts represent distinct chapters in Nigerian popular music. Patoranking has carved out a distinctive space blending dancehall, reggae and Afrobeats, establishing himself as one of the most prominent voices within the African dancehall scene over the past decade.

Duncan Mighty brings a sound rooted in highlife and Niger Delta musical traditions, with songs such as *Port Harcourt Son* and *Obianuju* forming part of a catalogue that has kept him relevant across generations of Nigerian music fans. His collaboration with Wizkid on *Fake Love* further broadened his reach.

Mr P closes the first weekend

Mr P rounds off the opening weekend, carrying with him more than two decades of industry experience, spanning his years as part of P-Square to his ongoing solo work.

The anniversary is expected to draw a wide crowd of music lovers, nightlife enthusiasts and celebrities to the Lagos venue, with organisers positioning the event as a marquee celebration of the club's place within the city's entertainment scene.

Fans gear up as Mr P, Patoranking, Duncan Mighty storm Lagos for star-studded show. Credit: @patronking, @peterpsquare

Source: Instagram

Peter Okoye shares why he decided to speak out about his brothers

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Peter Okoye explained why he decided to publicly share his side of the fallout with his brothers, Paul and Jude Okoye.

He said he had hoped they would acknowledge their alleged wrongs, but the situation kept getting worse, prompting him to speak out.

Peter added that he was seeking justice for P-Square fans and also discussed his allegations against Jude and Paul over the group’s finances and songwriting credits.

Source: Legit.ng