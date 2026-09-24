Nigerian singer Brymo took apparent swipes at Burna Boy and 2Baba in a series of cryptic Instagram stories on September 22, 2026

Brymo made direct references to both artists in posts about legacy, inheritance, and the consequences of choices

The posts sparked heated debate among fans online, with many divided over Brymo's latest commentary

Nigerian singer Brymo has stirred online conversation after posting a series of cryptic messages on his Instagram stories that appeared to target fellow musicians Burna Boy and 2Baba.

The posts, shared on September 22, 2026, touched on themes of legacy, inheritance and personal accountability before Brymo made explicit mention of both artists by name.

Brymo references Burna Boy and 2Baba in cryptic Instagram posts about legacy and life choices. Photo: brymolawale/official2baba/burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In one of the posts, Brymo wrote that building a legacy on inheritance alone is insufficient, before turning his attention to 2Baba, whose full name is Innocent Idibia.

He suggested the veteran singer would face growing consequences for what he described as "blatant disrespect of commitment and ward, and society."

Brymo then made a blunt declaration about Burna Boy, stating that the Afrobeats global star "will always remain a criminal."

Brymo on choices and consequences

Beyond the pointed remarks about the two artists, Brymo also shared reflections on the nature of choice and consequence.

In another post on his Instagram story, he wrote that people are constantly making decisions and must be fully aware of what they are inviting into their lives as a result.

In his words:

"You may survive by so, but not build your own legacy on inheritance... And even innocent idibia will increasingly pay for his blatant disrespect of commitment and ward, and society.. burna boy will always remain a criminal.."

He added:

"And, whatever you let will happen again... To know why you are allowing it is super important - or just abort, or hijack, or do whatever you will accordingly at that... We are always choosing..."

Check out Brymo's Instagram posts about Burna Boy and 2Baba below:

Fans react to Brymo's posts about Burna Boy and 2Baba

The cryptic posts quickly drew responses from fans across social media, with opinions sharply divided.

@itaniofficial commented:

"I feel like brymo has reached a level of consciousness that is not just ok 😂"

@osundade1 wrote:

"Deep!! Deep!!! Deep... only brymo understands how deep what he's saying is."

@_cherii_coco said:

"I don't know why brymo likes to come for people unprovoked everytime 😭😭 he's always fighting himself"

@sirpascal__ noted:

"One thing I love about brymo, is that he calls his haters by name… no cut corners like others 😂"

@lucas_ugoh reacted:

"Since burna boy this car some Nigerians never rest 🤣🤣😂 He will buy more so brace up"

@billiondollar_baby27 shared:

"Most of una be no send Burna for the industry. He found his way, yet una no go let am rest 😂"

@lucy_ng2 added:

"I read this thing like 10 times I still do not get, my brain come dey turn"

Brymo draws attention with cryptic posts targeting Burna Boy and 2Baba over legacy and consequences. Photo: brymolawale

Source: Instagram

Brymo accuses Burna Boy of buying Grammy

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that veteran Afrobeats singer Brymo accused Burna Boy of purchasing his Grammy Award, claiming he was once asked to pay $10,000 for a BET Awards nomination.

Speaking on the NotJustOk podcast, Brymo dismissed Burna Boy’s 2023 freestyle diss, insisting he would never mention the Grammy winner in his songs and questioning his performance and songwriting abilities.

The feud, which began in 2023 when Brymo labelled Burna Boy unoriginal, has reignited with Brymo’s latest remarks challenging the credibility of Burna Boy’s achievements.

Source: Legit.ng