Germany published official guidelines outlining how foreign-trained engineers can qualify to live and work in the country

About 76,000 engineering vacancies went unfilled in Germany in 2025, with roles in AI, renewable energy, and automotive sectors among the most sought-after

German language skills are not mandatory for engineers seeking work in the country, though officials say fluency eases the transition

Germany has laid out a detailed set of guidelines for foreign engineers interested in relocating to the country for work, highlighting the pathways available for skilled professionals from both within and outside the European Union.

According to the official Make it in Germany portal, the country currently has 120,702 engineers of foreign nationality working within its borders, with 71,146 of them originating from countries outside the EU as of 2025.

Germany shares guidelines for foreign engineers to get visa and work in country. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Despite that significant pool of foreign talent, approximately 76,000 engineering positions remained unfilled across the country in the same year, signalling strong and ongoing demand.

Engineering fields with most openings in Germany

Germany's engineering sector spans a wide range of specialisations, and several fields are currently experiencing particularly high demand.

These include automation technology, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and environmental protection, the automotive industry with its growing focus on electric vehicles and autonomous driving, and the supervision of construction planning and architecture. Research and development roles at senior levels are also noted as having a high concentration of vacancies.

Engineers working in Germany can be placed in technical production planning, quality assurance, construction, or machine and model construction, with many highly qualified professionals advancing into leadership positions.

Visa routes into Germany for engineers

The visa requirements for foreign engineers vary depending on their country of origin. Citizens of EU member states and EFTA countries face no visa or residence permit requirements to work in Germany. Nationals from all other countries, however, must obtain a residence permit before taking up employment.

Two visa options exist for engineers interested in research-oriented roles specifically: a dedicated research visa or the EU Blue Card, each with its own set of eligibility criteria that applicants are advised to review carefully.

For those who have recently completed their studies abroad and are finding it difficult to secure a position before arriving, Germany also offers a job search opportunity card. This allows graduates to enter the country for up to one year to actively look for employment.

On the question of language, German proficiency is not listed as a compulsory requirement for engineers seeking work. The guidelines do note, however, that speaking the language tends to make settling into the labour market and daily life considerably smoother.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng