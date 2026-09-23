Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend Xxssive publicly declared his support for BBNaija star Phyna ahead of their celebrity boxing match on October 1st

Xxssive urged Phyna not to lose and invited her to learn from his experience, claiming he had won a similar battle

Nkechi Blessing responded to her ex's post in a way that left social media users talking

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has weighed in after her former boyfriend, Xxssive, publicly threw his weight behind BBNaija star Phyna days before the two women are set to settle their beef in the boxing ring.

The celebrity boxing match, billed for October 1st, pits Nkechi against Phyna, who have been exchanging words publicly for some time now. But a new twist arrived when Xxssive took to his social media page to root for Phyna, urging her not to let the fight slip away.

Nkechi Blessing's ex-lover begs Phyna to defeat her in boxing match. Credit: nkechiblessingsunday/unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

"Team @unusualphyna, make sure you don't lose that fight," he wrote.

He went further, encouraging Phyna to reach out to him directly, suggesting she could benefit from his experience. He claimed to have already won the same kind of battle she was preparing to face.

Nkechi Blessing's subtle response

Rather than firing back with words, Nkechi kept her response brief and cryptic, dropping a walking emoji on Xxssive's post. The reaction immediately caught the attention of fans, who drew their own conclusions from the gesture.

Nkechi and Xxssive dated from 2021, before she revealed in March 2025 that the relationship had come to an end. At the time, she insisted there was no animosity between them, and following the split, she vowed to keep any future romance out of the public eye.

Xxssive, whose full name is Eseoghene Obire, was the actress's partner after her well-publicised relationship with Ekiti State politician Opeyemi Falegan ended.

Reactions trail actress Nkechi Blessing's ex-boyfriend's message to Phyna days to their boxing match. Credit: unusualphyna

Source: Instagram

Xxssive's message to Phyna ahead of the boxing match with Nkechi Blessing is below:

Fans react to Xxssive's post

Social media users had plenty to say after Xxssive's declaration, with fans divided over where their loyalty lies on Instagram:

@dante_quincy77 wrote:

"I'm supporting Blessing 5m bet? @xxssive blessing gonna win🤪🤪"

@mr.commonsense_ commented:

"So you nor fit look straight into our eyes, you Dey turn eyes up and down. 😂😂😂😂"

@xxssive added:

"Phyna u know what to do for me 😌"

@romaine_kelvin234 joked:

"If phyna lose you must enter the ring oh😂😂😂"

Phyna set to end beef with Davido

Legit.ng also reported that Phyna revealed she was ready to bury the hatchet with Afrobeats superstar Davido, almost two years after their heated online disagreement shook social media.

The former BBNaija “Level Up” housemate disclosed a recent Twitch livestream. She spoke candidly about the lingering issue and her desire to finally move on.

According to Phyna, time and maturity changed her perspective, and she now believes a proper conversation could help both parties understand what really went wrong.

Source: Legit.ng