An old video of Olu Jacobs offering advice to Nigerian and African youth resurfaced on X on September 16, 2026, following news of his death at age 84

The late Nollywood icon urged young people never to give up, stressing that African talent is abundant and challenges are part of the journey

Fans flooded the comments section with tributes, tagging the clip 'Words of Wisdom' as the industry mourned one of its most respected voices

An old video of the late Nollywood legend Olu Jacobs has gone viral on X following the announcement of his death on September 16, 2026, with fans sharing the clip as a final tribute to one of Nigeria's most beloved actors.

Olu Jacobs, widely known as the Lion of Lufodo and regarded as one of the godfathers of Nollywood, died at age 84.

His family confirmed the news, describing a life well lived and fought, and requested that their privacy be respected.

Olu Jacobs' old video offering advice to Nigerian youths resurfaces after his death. Photo: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Olu Jacobs' message to Nigeria and Africa's young generation

In the resurfaced clip from his speech at the 2013 AMVCA Awards, Olu Jacobs spoke directly to younger people with a clarity and warmth that fans say captures everything he stood for.

He opened by urging young people to first know what they want and then to trust themselves to recognise it when it appears.

The Nollywood legend went on to speak about African talent with quiet conviction, saying:

"I think a lot of talent abides in Africa. We're very, very talented. We're talented and we're not afraid of challenges because our entire life has been challenges. And we live with challenges. It is ours."

His most memorable counsel centred on daily discipline and resilience.

Olu Jacobs told young people to treat their craft like an exercise, repeating it until it becomes second nature, and not to be swayed by those who mock the journey.

"People will laugh, they will snigger. You're not working with them. You're on your own," he said.

Olu Jacobs: A career that shaped Nigerian cinema

Olu Jacobs trained at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London before building a career that spanned British television, international productions, and Nollywood, where he starred in more than 120 films.

He received a national honour and lifetime achievement recognition among numerous awards.

Together with his wife, actress Joke Silva, he co-founded the Lufodo Group and Academy of Performing Arts.

Watch Olu Jacobs advise young talents in the X video below:

Fans react to Olu Jacobs' video

Fans across X responded to the video with an outpouring of emotion, tagging it "Words of Wisdom" and sharing other moments from his decades-long career.

@Ujay012 wrote:

"Word of wisdom"

@BensonOnumonu commented:

"May his sweet soul rest in peace"

@tochiagbo7 said:

"May his soul rest in peace. Thank you so much for your life journey here on earth with us."

@smartemperor2 added:

"One of the most vital speeches"

Olu Jacobs' message to the younger generation circulates widely as Nigerians mourn the actor. Photo: olujacobs

Source: Instagram

Funke Akindele mourns Olu Jacobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Funke Akindele mourned veteran actor Olu Jacobs following his death on September 16, 2026.

The actress described him as a true legend who supported, encouraged and uplifted young talents while praising his remarkable contribution to Nigeria’s film industry.

She also sympathised with his wife, Joke Silva, his children and the Jacobs family, praying for his eternal rest and good health and long life for creatives.

Source: Legit.ng