Finland's immigration authority outlined the specific requirements foreign spouses must meet to qualify for a residence permit based on family ties

Applicants and their resident spouses must both be at least 21 years old when the permit becomes valid, with limited exceptions for parents of joint children

An income requirement applies, and the supporting spouse cannot rely on social assistance or certain unemployment benefits to meet the financial threshold

Finland's Finnish Immigration Service has published the conditions that foreign spouses of residence permit holders must satisfy before they can obtain permission to live in the country.

According to the immigration authority, the permit applies to individuals whose spouse already holds a Finnish residence permit, or who are applying for one at the same time.

Finland lists 4 conditions for foreign spouses to get resident permit. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Requirements for foreign spouses seeking Finnish residence

1. Relationship status

The applicant and their spouse must be legally married or in a registered partnership, and a valid certificate proving the union must be presented. Certificates issued outside the Nordic countries or EU member states require legalisation before they are accepted.

2. Residential status

The applicant's spouse should have a residence permit in Finland, or they may apply for a residence permit at the same time as their spouse.

3. Age

One of the more notable conditions concerns age. Both the applicant and their spouse must be at least 21 years old at the point the permit comes into force. Applications can be submitted up to nine months before that milestone, but any submission made earlier than that window risks a negative decision. The only recognised exception covers couples who share joint custody of a child, who may apply regardless of whether either party has reached 21.

A separate rule applies when the Finnish-based spouse holds a student residence permit: in that case, the foreign spouse may submit the application no earlier than three months before either of them turns 21.

4. Income requirements

The income requirement is another central condition. Applicants must demonstrate that they or their spouse earn sufficient income, supported by evidence such as payslips or business income records. Social assistance, labour market subsidies, basic unemployment allowances, and the general social security benefit paid by Kela do not count towards meeting this threshold. It is worth noting that as of 1 May 2026, the Kela general social security benefit replaced both the labour market subsidy and the basic unemployment allowance.

Documents required with Finnish Application

Beyond meeting those core conditions, applicants must gather a specific set of supporting documents. These include a valid national passport, a passport photo no older than six months that meets police guidelines, and colour copies of relevant pages from both their own and their spouse's passport. A supplement form designated for spouses must also be completed and signed by the Finnish-based partner.

According to the published guidelines, First-time applicants must submit their application from outside Finland. Only those seeking an extension of an existing permit are permitted to apply from within the country.

Applicants who are already in Finland and applying for their first permit must also include a specific additional form with their submission.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng