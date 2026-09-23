JAMB announced a new process allowing candidates who lost access to their registered SIM cards or email addresses to update their details

The examination body released the update via a video on its X handle, outlining the steps required to complete the swap

Candidates can only use the service once, making accuracy during the process critical

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has opened a channel for Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) candidates who can no longer access their registered GSM numbers or email addresses to update those details on the JAMB portal.

JAMB walked UTME candidates through the steps needed to complete a SIM swap or email change.

JAMB gives 9 steps on how UTME candidates can change phone number, email on the portal. Photo credit: @jamb_hq/UTME

Source: Twitter

The board announced the development on Wednesday through a video shared on its official X handle @jamb_hq on Wednesday, September 23, 2026.

The update comes after widespread complaints from candidates who were unable to receive result alerts or log into their JAMB profiles because they had lost access to the phone numbers and email addresses linked to their accounts.

"Candidates who lost their SIM card can now swap it with a new one. And those who also lost access to their email addresses on the JAMB portal can now change to a new one," JAMB said.

How to change your phone number or email on JAMB portal

JAMB outlined a nine-step process for candidates seeking to use the service:

1. Visit a High Court to obtain an affidavit supporting the request for a SIM swap or email change.

2. Log in to the JAMB e-Facility portal using your profile details.

3. Navigate to the "Penalties" option on the e-Facility menu.

4. Under Penalties, select "SIM Swap/Email Change Penalty Payment."

5. Pay the prescribed fee through the portal.

6. Proceed to the nearest designated JAMB PTC/PRC Centre to continue the process in person.

7. Provide your profile code and existing GSM number at the JAMB office.

8. Complete the required biometric verification.

9. Upload a scanned copy of the court affidavit to finalise the application.

JAMB confirmed that the service is available exclusively at designated JAMB PTC/PRC Centres and is not accessible through any other location or third-party agent.

Key conditions for using the service

The board said the service is intended only for candidates with genuine cases of lost access to their registered contact details.

Critically, JAMB noted that the service can be used only once per candidate, meaning all information submitted during the process must be accurate before submission.

JAMB explains 3 criteria that determine 2026 admission

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that JAMB released a new episode of its JAMB Explained series on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, covering the 2026 admission process.

The video broke down the 3 major criteria considered when candidates are admitted to their preferred institution and course.

The post drew reactions from candidates raising concerns about O-level uploads, admission status delays, and name mismatches on JAMB profiles.

Source: Legit.ng