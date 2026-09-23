CAF named Super Eagles forward George Ilenikhena among 10 young players to watch during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

Nigeria begins their AFCON 2027 qualifying campaign on September 25 with a home game against Madagascar, followed by a trip to Guinea-Bissau

Victor Osimhen's withdrawal from the Super Eagles squad due to a groin injury could open the door for Ilenikhena to make his debut

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has highlighted Al-Ittihad forward George Ilenikhena as one of ten young players to track closely when the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers get under way during the September-October international window.

CAF published the list on its official website, spotlighting rising talents from across the continent ahead of matchdays one and two of the qualifiers.

George Ilenikhena invited to Super Eagles for the first time. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

The opening fixture is scheduled for Thursday, September 24, when Namibia take on Congo, with the rest of the first round of games to follow across that international break.

Nigeria's campaign begins on September 25 with a home fixture against Madagascar, before the Super Eagles travel to face Guinea-Bissau on September 29.

Osimhen's withdrawal boosts Ilenikhena’s chance

As noted by NFF, coach Eric Chelle had already included the Saudi-based striker in his 24-man squad before Victor Osimhen pulled out of the setup with a groin injury.

CAF noted that the withdrawal could work in Ilenikhena's favour, writing:

“Victor Osimhen's injury absence could present Ilenikhena with an early chance to impress in the qualifiers against Madagascar and Guinea-Bissau.”

The other nine players named alongside Ilenikhena are Abdellah Ouazane (Ajax, Morocco), Ibrahim Mbaye (Aston Villa, Senegal), Patrick Zabi (Paris FC, Côte d'Ivoire), Puso Dithejane (Chicago Fire, South Africa), Christian Kofane (Bayer Leverkusen, Cameroon), Caleb Yirenkyi (Coventry City, Ghana), Noah Sadiki (Sunderland, DR Congo), Ibrahim Maza (Bayer Leverkusen, Algeria) and Ryan Ogam (RFC Liège, Kenya)

The inclusion of Ilenikhena on CAF's watchlist underlines the growing expectation around the young Nigerian forward, who now faces a clear pathway into the starting conversation with Osimhen sidelined.

CAF analyses Super Eagles’ attack

Legit.ng previously reported that CAF analysed Super Eagles’ attack for AFCON 2027 qualifiers after Victor Osimhen withdrew due to injury.

The other players are expected to carry the responsibility of the attack in the absence of their star man, including young forward Ilenikhena.

Source: Legit.ng