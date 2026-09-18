Former Minister Lai Mohammed issued a condolence message in Lagos on Friday following the death of veteran actor Olu Jacobs

Mohammed described Olu Jacobs as a bridge between Nigerian theatre and the modern film industry who trained generations of performers

The former minister also extended his condolences to Olu Jacobs' wife, Joke Silva, and the wider Nigerian creative community

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed has mourned the passing of veteran actor Chief Oludotun Baiyewu Jacobs, MFR, widely known as Olu Jacobs.

Mohammed said Nigeria has lost a cultural institution whose impact on the arts stretched well beyond its borders.

Lai Mohammed describes veteran actor Olu Jacobs as a cultural icon whose influence shaped Nigerian arts. Photo credit: Lai Mohammed/@PeterObi

Source: UGC

He described the late thespian not merely as a gifted performer but as someone whose career carried the weight of national identity.

Mohammed released his condolence message in Lagos on Friday, in a statement made available to Legit.ng

Olu Jacobs' lasting impact on Nigerian arts

"For more than five decades, Olu Jacobs brought intelligence, depth and authenticity to every role, leaving an imprint on generations of Nigerians and audiences abroad," Mohammed said.

"His journey, from the British stage and television to Nollywood, showed that Nigerian artistes could compete with the best anywhere."

Mohammed highlighted Olu Jacobs' role in connecting two eras of Nigerian performance, noting that the late actor linked the older traditions of Nigerian theatre with the emerging film industry.

He also pointed to the actor's personal commitment to nurturing young performers, often working alongside his wife, actress Joke Silva, to support the growth of the creative sector.

The former minister further argued that Olu Jacobs understood culture's power as a tool of diplomacy, saying the actor carried something of Nigeria's story into every role he played.

Mohammed commiserates with Joke Silva and Jacobs' family

"He understood that culture is one of Nigeria's greatest assets. Every time he stepped onto a stage or screen, he carried something of the Nigerian story with him, a legacy that will outlast any single role or award," Mohammed said.

He extended his sympathy to Joke Silva, the Jacobs family, members of the Nigerian creative community, and fans of the late actor both at home and abroad.

"The curtain has fallen on the earthly performance of this great thespian, but his legacy will endure. May God grant his soul eternal rest and give his family strength to bear this loss," he added.

Olu Jacobs built a career that spanned stage productions in Britain and decades of film and television work in Nigeria, making him one of the most recognised faces in Nollywood's history.

Peter Obi pays tribute to Olu Jacobs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi released a tribute after the family of Olu Jacobs announced his passing on September 16, 2026.

Obi described Jacobs as a symbol of talent, discipline, and dedication whose career spanned decades in Britain and Nigeria.

The former presidential candidate extended his condolences to Jacobs' family, colleagues, and the wider Nigerian creative community.

Source: Legit.ng