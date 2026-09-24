Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi said he confronted Besiktas teammate Junior Olaitan about his choice to play for Benin Republic instead of Nigeria

Olaitan, born in Porto-Novo to a Nigerian father and Beninese mother, was eligible to wear the Super Eagles jersey before he made his debut for the Cheetahs in 2021

Ndidi said Olaitan walked him through what shaped his decision, and the explanation left the Nigerian captain with a clear understanding

Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has confirmed that he asked his Besiktas club teammate Junior Olaitan to explain why he chose to represent Benin Republic rather than Nigeria.

The attacking midfielder was born in Porto-Novo to a Nigerian father and a Beninese mother, and raised in Lagos, a background that made him eligible to play for either nation.

Junior Olaitan in action for Benin against Nigeria. Photo by Sia Kambou/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He opted for Benin Republic, making his debut for the Cheetahs in 2021, even before Ndidi ever had the chance to speak with him about it.

Ndidi on Olaitan's choice

When the two finally became teammates in the summer of 2026, Ndidi did not hold back his curiosity and made the disclosure in an interview with Football Fans Tribe, offering a rare glimpse into a private conversation between two players.

“Olaitan is amazing; the boy gives me joy. Even when I spoke to him, I asked him why he quickly chose to play for Benin. He should have calmed down because of his talent.

“He just explained so many things to me, and I quickly understood the struggle coming up and no more opportunities, and he's doing so well. He's carrying the team.”

Ndidi's remarks show a shift in perspective after hearing Olaitan out. The Nigerian skipper's initial reaction, that a player of Olaitan's quality should have waited for a Super Eagles call-up, gave way to understanding once the full picture emerged.

Olaitan, who flew to Lagos Nigeria with Osimhen aboard a private jet, has grown into one of Gernot Rohr's most important players for Benin Republic.

As noted by CAF, the Cheetahs face both Mauritania and Burkina Faso in the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and Olaitan is expected to play a central role in those fixtures.

Oshoala jokes with Olaitan

Legit.ng previously reported that Asisat Oshoala joked with Junior Olaitan during the race for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification in 2025.

Nigeria and Benin were drawn in the same group, but both eventually missed out on the ticket, with South Africa qualifying instead.

Source: Legit.ng