Top news website in Nigeria 24/25 Top News Website in Nigeria 24/25

Global site navigation

Local editions

Full Breakdown of China Minimum Wage Across Regions in 2026 Released
World

Full Breakdown of China Minimum Wage Across Regions in 2026 Released

by  Basit Jamiu
5 min read
  • Shanghai recorded the highest monthly minimum wage among China's 31 provinces, while Beijing led on the hourly rate as of August 2026
  • Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan are among the latest Chinese provinces to update their minimum wage standards
  • China's minimum wage rules set out two separate standards — one for full-time workers and another for part-time and temporary staff

PAY ATTENTION: Find it fast with our new search feature at Legit.ng!

China's provincial minimum wages have continued to climb in 2026, with four regions, Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan, among the most recent to revise their wage floors upward.

As of August 2026, Shanghai leads all 31 Chinese provinces with a monthly minimum wage of RMB 2,740 (about US$378), while Beijing holds the top position for hourly pay at RMB 27.7 (about US$3.70) per hour.

Shanghai leads China’s minimum wage rankings in 2026, while Beijing records the country’s highest hourly minimum wage.
China’s minimum wage increases continue in 2026, with Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan raising regional wage floors. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla
Source: Getty Images

Across the country, all 31 administrative regions have now crossed the RMB 2,000 (US$275) monthly threshold, including major provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Sichuan, as well as autonomous regions like Tibet, Xinjiang, and Guangxi.

Read also

Sweden releases salary requirements foreign workers must earn for work permit in 2026

How China sets its minimum wage

Accoriding to China Brief, under China's Provisions on Minimum Wage, provincial governments are responsible for setting wage floors within their jurisdictions.

PAY ATTENTION: From breaking news to viral moments. Follow Legit.ng on Instagram!

Authorities weigh several factors when making adjustments, including the basic living costs of local workers and their dependants, the urban consumer price index, employee contributions to social insurance and housing funds, average local salaries, economic development levels, and employment conditions in the area.

Local governments are generally required to review and update their minimum wages every few years, though they retain flexibility to make adjustments based on local economic conditions.

Most provinces also apply a tiered system, assigning higher wage classes to provincial capitals and more developed cities, while smaller towns and rural areas fall under lower classifications.

Two Standards: Monthly and hourly

China's minimum wage framework operates through two distinct standards. The monthly rate applies to full-time employees working within contracted or standard hours, while the hourly rate covers non-full-time workers such as part-time and temporary staff.

Read also

Sweden announces amount foreigners must have left after rent to bring children into country

It is important to note that the minimum wage represents only the basic pay an employer must provide. It does not include overtime pay, night shift allowances, high-temperature subsidies during summer, special working environment allowances, or meal, transport, and housing subsidies.

However, in most regions, the minimum wage does factor in the social insurance premiums and housing fund contributions that employees themselves pay. This means a worker's actual take-home amount could fall below the stated minimum wage figure in those areas. Shanghai is one of the few regions that explicitly excludes employee social insurance and housing fund contributions from its local minimum wage calculation, offering clearer take-home pay protections for workers.

Full breakdown of China's minimum wage

  1. Hefei - RMB 2,320
  2. Bengbu, Huaibei, Huainan, Xuancheng - RMB 2,170
  3. Anqing, Fuyang, Huangshan - RMB 2,100
  4. Certain county-level cities (Anhui) - RMB 2,000
  5. Beijing - RMB 2,540
  6. Certain suburban districts and counties (Chongqing) - RMB 2,330
  7. Certain suburban districts and counties (Chongqing) - RMB 2,200
  8. Xiamen - RMB 2,265
  9. Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Pingtan FTZ - RMB 2,195
  10. Zhangzhou, Ningde - RMB 2,045
  11. Sanming, Nanping - RMB 1,895
  12. Lanzhou, Jiayuguan, Yumen, Dunhuang - RMB 2,380
  13. Hezuo - RMB 2,310
  14. Linxia - RMB 2,250
  15. Shenzhen - RMB 2,700
  16. Guangzhou - RMB 2,680
  17. Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan - RMB 2,300
  18. Shantou, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Zhanjiang, Zhaoqing - RMB 2,040
  19. Nanning, Liuzhou, Guilin, Wuzhou, Beihai, Fangchenggang, Qinzhou - RMB 2,200
  20. Yulin, Baise, Guigang - RMB 2,040
  21. Certain county-level cities (Guangxi) - RMB 1,870
  22. Guiyang, Qingzhen, Chishui - RMB 2,130
  23. Kaiyang - RMB 1,980
  24. Xifeng, Xiuwen - RMB 1,890
  25. Haikou, Sanya, Yangpu Economic Development Zone - RMB 2,250
  26. Qionghai, Danzhou, Sansha - RMB 2,070
  27. Shijiazhuang, Baoding, Langfang, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, Cangzhou, Handan - RMB 2,380
  28. Xingtai, Hengshui, Zhangjiakou, Chengde - RMB 2,230
  29. Certain county-level cities (Hebei) - RMB 2,080
  30. Harbin (except certain districts), Daqing - RMB 2,270
  31. Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, Jiamusi, Suihua - RMB 2,010
  32. Heihe, Yichun, Daxinganling - RMB 1,910
  33. Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Anyang - RMB 2,350
  34. Kaifeng, Puyang, Nanyang - RMB 2,150
  35. Weihui - RMB 2,000
  36. Wuhan - RMB 2,400
  37. Huangshi, Yichang, Huanggang, Tianmen - RMB 2,130
  38. Certain county-level cities (Hubei) - RMB 1,970
  39. Changsha, Zhuzhou - RMB 2,200
  40. Xiangtan, Yueyang, Changde - RMB 2,000
  41. Zhangjiajie, Yongzhou, Yiyang - RMB 1,800
  42. Hohhot, Erenhot - RMB 2,380
  43. Hulunbuir, Xilinhot - RMB 2,310
  44. Bayanur, Ulanhot - RMB 2,250
  45. Nanjing, Suzhou, Zhenjiang, Changzhou, Wuxi - RMB 2,660
  46. Yangzhou, Nantong, Lianyungang - RMB 2,430
  47. Suqian - RMB 2,180
  48. Nanchang - RMB 2,240
  49. Jiujiang, Shangrao, Pingxiang, Ji'an - RMB 2,090
  50. Yichun, Fuzhou - RMB 1,950
  51. Changchun - RMB 2,230
  52. Jilin, Songyuan, Yanji, Hunchun - RMB 2,020
  53. Siping, Tonghua, Liaoyuan, Baicheng Urban Area, Meihekou City, other counties and cities - RMB 1,870
  54. Dalian, Shenyang - RMB 2,230
  55. Anshan, Dandong, Fushun, Yingkou - RMB 2,080
  56. Chaoyang, Fuxin - RMB 1,930
  57. Yinchuan, Shizuishan - RMB 2,235
  58. Lingwu, Wuzhong, Zhongwei - RMB 2,080
  59. Qinghai - RMB 2,080
  60. Xi'an - RMB 2,376
  61. Baoji, Hancheng, Hanzhong, Tongchuan, Weinan, Xianyang, Yan'an, Yulin - RMB 2,250
  62. Ankang, Shangluo - RMB 2,140
  63. Dongying, Jinan, Qingdao, Weifang, Weihai, Yantai, Zibo - RMB 2,400
  64. Binzhou, Jining, Linyi, Rizhao, Tai'an, Zaozhuang - RMB 2,210
  65. Dezhou, Heze, Liaocheng - RMB 2,020
  66. Shanghai - RMB 2,740
  67. Taiyuan and designated districts/counties of other prefecture-level cities (Shanxi) - RMB 2,350
  68. Most county-level cities in designated Shanxi prefectures - RMB 2,250
  69. Other county-level cities (Shanxi) - RMB 2,150
  70. Chengdu - RMB 2,330
  71. Certain districts under Chengdu - RMB 2,200
  72. Tianjin - RMB 2,510
  73. Tibet - RMB 2,360
  74. Karamay, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County - RMB 2,270
  75. Changji, Shihezi, Urumqi, Wujiaqu - RMB 2,080
  76. Aksu, Aral, Kashgar, Korla, Kumul, Tumxuk, Turpan, Wusu - RMB 1,930
  77. Kunming - RMB 2,270
  78. Certain counties under Kunming - RMB 2,120
  79. Other county-level cities (Yunnan) - RMB 1,970
  80. Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou - RMB 2,660
  81. Huzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing, Taizhou - RMB 2,430
  82. Lishui, Zhoushan - RMB 2,180

Read also

Japan announces annual income requirement for Digital Nomad Visa

China’s minimum wage system sets regional wage floors based on living costs, economic development, and local employment conditions.
All 31 Chinese provincial-level regions now exceed the RMB 2,000 monthly minimum wage threshold in 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu
Source: Getty Images

UAE army salary by rank

Legit.ng earlier reported that the latest figures for UAE Army salary in 2026 reveal a clear picture of how much military personnel earn across different ranks and experience levels. Pay in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is competitive compared to the national average, with salaries reflecting both responsibility and years of service.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Basit Jamiu avatar

Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.

Hot:
Dstv Ghana weaving hairstyles Molly noblitt Darah trang Ugly cartoon characters