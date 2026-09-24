Full Breakdown of China Minimum Wage Across Regions in 2026 Released
- Shanghai recorded the highest monthly minimum wage among China's 31 provinces, while Beijing led on the hourly rate as of August 2026
- Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan are among the latest Chinese provinces to update their minimum wage standards
- China's minimum wage rules set out two separate standards — one for full-time workers and another for part-time and temporary staff
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China's provincial minimum wages have continued to climb in 2026, with four regions, Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan, among the most recent to revise their wage floors upward.
As of August 2026, Shanghai leads all 31 Chinese provinces with a monthly minimum wage of RMB 2,740 (about US$378), while Beijing holds the top position for hourly pay at RMB 27.7 (about US$3.70) per hour.
Across the country, all 31 administrative regions have now crossed the RMB 2,000 (US$275) monthly threshold, including major provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Sichuan, as well as autonomous regions like Tibet, Xinjiang, and Guangxi.
How China sets its minimum wage
Accoriding to China Brief, under China's Provisions on Minimum Wage, provincial governments are responsible for setting wage floors within their jurisdictions.
Authorities weigh several factors when making adjustments, including the basic living costs of local workers and their dependants, the urban consumer price index, employee contributions to social insurance and housing funds, average local salaries, economic development levels, and employment conditions in the area.
Local governments are generally required to review and update their minimum wages every few years, though they retain flexibility to make adjustments based on local economic conditions.
Most provinces also apply a tiered system, assigning higher wage classes to provincial capitals and more developed cities, while smaller towns and rural areas fall under lower classifications.
Two Standards: Monthly and hourly
China's minimum wage framework operates through two distinct standards. The monthly rate applies to full-time employees working within contracted or standard hours, while the hourly rate covers non-full-time workers such as part-time and temporary staff.
It is important to note that the minimum wage represents only the basic pay an employer must provide. It does not include overtime pay, night shift allowances, high-temperature subsidies during summer, special working environment allowances, or meal, transport, and housing subsidies.
However, in most regions, the minimum wage does factor in the social insurance premiums and housing fund contributions that employees themselves pay. This means a worker's actual take-home amount could fall below the stated minimum wage figure in those areas. Shanghai is one of the few regions that explicitly excludes employee social insurance and housing fund contributions from its local minimum wage calculation, offering clearer take-home pay protections for workers.
Full breakdown of China's minimum wage
- Hefei - RMB 2,320
- Bengbu, Huaibei, Huainan, Xuancheng - RMB 2,170
- Anqing, Fuyang, Huangshan - RMB 2,100
- Certain county-level cities (Anhui) - RMB 2,000
- Beijing - RMB 2,540
- Certain suburban districts and counties (Chongqing) - RMB 2,330
- Certain suburban districts and counties (Chongqing) - RMB 2,200
- Xiamen - RMB 2,265
- Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Pingtan FTZ - RMB 2,195
- Zhangzhou, Ningde - RMB 2,045
- Sanming, Nanping - RMB 1,895
- Lanzhou, Jiayuguan, Yumen, Dunhuang - RMB 2,380
- Hezuo - RMB 2,310
- Linxia - RMB 2,250
- Shenzhen - RMB 2,700
- Guangzhou - RMB 2,680
- Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan - RMB 2,300
- Shantou, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Zhanjiang, Zhaoqing - RMB 2,040
- Nanning, Liuzhou, Guilin, Wuzhou, Beihai, Fangchenggang, Qinzhou - RMB 2,200
- Yulin, Baise, Guigang - RMB 2,040
- Certain county-level cities (Guangxi) - RMB 1,870
- Guiyang, Qingzhen, Chishui - RMB 2,130
- Kaiyang - RMB 1,980
- Xifeng, Xiuwen - RMB 1,890
- Haikou, Sanya, Yangpu Economic Development Zone - RMB 2,250
- Qionghai, Danzhou, Sansha - RMB 2,070
- Shijiazhuang, Baoding, Langfang, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, Cangzhou, Handan - RMB 2,380
- Xingtai, Hengshui, Zhangjiakou, Chengde - RMB 2,230
- Certain county-level cities (Hebei) - RMB 2,080
- Harbin (except certain districts), Daqing - RMB 2,270
- Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, Jiamusi, Suihua - RMB 2,010
- Heihe, Yichun, Daxinganling - RMB 1,910
- Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Anyang - RMB 2,350
- Kaifeng, Puyang, Nanyang - RMB 2,150
- Weihui - RMB 2,000
- Wuhan - RMB 2,400
- Huangshi, Yichang, Huanggang, Tianmen - RMB 2,130
- Certain county-level cities (Hubei) - RMB 1,970
- Changsha, Zhuzhou - RMB 2,200
- Xiangtan, Yueyang, Changde - RMB 2,000
- Zhangjiajie, Yongzhou, Yiyang - RMB 1,800
- Hohhot, Erenhot - RMB 2,380
- Hulunbuir, Xilinhot - RMB 2,310
- Bayanur, Ulanhot - RMB 2,250
- Nanjing, Suzhou, Zhenjiang, Changzhou, Wuxi - RMB 2,660
- Yangzhou, Nantong, Lianyungang - RMB 2,430
- Suqian - RMB 2,180
- Nanchang - RMB 2,240
- Jiujiang, Shangrao, Pingxiang, Ji'an - RMB 2,090
- Yichun, Fuzhou - RMB 1,950
- Changchun - RMB 2,230
- Jilin, Songyuan, Yanji, Hunchun - RMB 2,020
- Siping, Tonghua, Liaoyuan, Baicheng Urban Area, Meihekou City, other counties and cities - RMB 1,870
- Dalian, Shenyang - RMB 2,230
- Anshan, Dandong, Fushun, Yingkou - RMB 2,080
- Chaoyang, Fuxin - RMB 1,930
- Yinchuan, Shizuishan - RMB 2,235
- Lingwu, Wuzhong, Zhongwei - RMB 2,080
- Qinghai - RMB 2,080
- Xi'an - RMB 2,376
- Baoji, Hancheng, Hanzhong, Tongchuan, Weinan, Xianyang, Yan'an, Yulin - RMB 2,250
- Ankang, Shangluo - RMB 2,140
- Dongying, Jinan, Qingdao, Weifang, Weihai, Yantai, Zibo - RMB 2,400
- Binzhou, Jining, Linyi, Rizhao, Tai'an, Zaozhuang - RMB 2,210
- Dezhou, Heze, Liaocheng - RMB 2,020
- Shanghai - RMB 2,740
- Taiyuan and designated districts/counties of other prefecture-level cities (Shanxi) - RMB 2,350
- Most county-level cities in designated Shanxi prefectures - RMB 2,250
- Other county-level cities (Shanxi) - RMB 2,150
- Chengdu - RMB 2,330
- Certain districts under Chengdu - RMB 2,200
- Tianjin - RMB 2,510
- Tibet - RMB 2,360
- Karamay, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County - RMB 2,270
- Changji, Shihezi, Urumqi, Wujiaqu - RMB 2,080
- Aksu, Aral, Kashgar, Korla, Kumul, Tumxuk, Turpan, Wusu - RMB 1,930
- Kunming - RMB 2,270
- Certain counties under Kunming - RMB 2,120
- Other county-level cities (Yunnan) - RMB 1,970
- Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou - RMB 2,660
- Huzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing, Taizhou - RMB 2,430
- Lishui, Zhoushan - RMB 2,180
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Basit Jamiu (Current Affairs and Politics Editor) Basit Jamiu is an AFP-certified journalist. He is a current affairs and politics editor at Legit.ng. He holds a bachelor's degree from Nasarawa State University (2023). Basit previously worked as a staff writer at Ikeja Bird (2022), Associate Editor at Prime Progress (2022). He is a 2025 CRA Grantee, 2024 Open Climate Fellow (West Africa), 2023 MTN Media Fellow. Email: basitjamiu1st@gmail.com and basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.