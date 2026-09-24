Shanghai recorded the highest monthly minimum wage among China's 31 provinces, while Beijing led on the hourly rate as of August 2026

Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan are among the latest Chinese provinces to update their minimum wage standards

China's minimum wage rules set out two separate standards — one for full-time workers and another for part-time and temporary staff

China's provincial minimum wages have continued to climb in 2026, with four regions, Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan, among the most recent to revise their wage floors upward.

As of August 2026, Shanghai leads all 31 Chinese provinces with a monthly minimum wage of RMB 2,740 (about US$378), while Beijing holds the top position for hourly pay at RMB 27.7 (about US$3.70) per hour.

China’s minimum wage increases continue in 2026, with Guangdong, Shanxi, Xinjiang, and Yunnan raising regional wage floors. Photo credit: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Across the country, all 31 administrative regions have now crossed the RMB 2,000 (US$275) monthly threshold, including major provinces such as Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, and Sichuan, as well as autonomous regions like Tibet, Xinjiang, and Guangxi.

How China sets its minimum wage

Accoriding to China Brief, under China's Provisions on Minimum Wage, provincial governments are responsible for setting wage floors within their jurisdictions.

Authorities weigh several factors when making adjustments, including the basic living costs of local workers and their dependants, the urban consumer price index, employee contributions to social insurance and housing funds, average local salaries, economic development levels, and employment conditions in the area.

Local governments are generally required to review and update their minimum wages every few years, though they retain flexibility to make adjustments based on local economic conditions.

Most provinces also apply a tiered system, assigning higher wage classes to provincial capitals and more developed cities, while smaller towns and rural areas fall under lower classifications.

Two Standards: Monthly and hourly

China's minimum wage framework operates through two distinct standards. The monthly rate applies to full-time employees working within contracted or standard hours, while the hourly rate covers non-full-time workers such as part-time and temporary staff.

It is important to note that the minimum wage represents only the basic pay an employer must provide. It does not include overtime pay, night shift allowances, high-temperature subsidies during summer, special working environment allowances, or meal, transport, and housing subsidies.

However, in most regions, the minimum wage does factor in the social insurance premiums and housing fund contributions that employees themselves pay. This means a worker's actual take-home amount could fall below the stated minimum wage figure in those areas. Shanghai is one of the few regions that explicitly excludes employee social insurance and housing fund contributions from its local minimum wage calculation, offering clearer take-home pay protections for workers.

Full breakdown of China's minimum wage

Hefei - RMB 2,320 Bengbu, Huaibei, Huainan, Xuancheng - RMB 2,170 Anqing, Fuyang, Huangshan - RMB 2,100 Certain county-level cities (Anhui) - RMB 2,000 Beijing - RMB 2,540 Certain suburban districts and counties (Chongqing) - RMB 2,330 Certain suburban districts and counties (Chongqing) - RMB 2,200 Xiamen - RMB 2,265 Fuzhou, Quanzhou, Pingtan FTZ - RMB 2,195 Zhangzhou, Ningde - RMB 2,045 Sanming, Nanping - RMB 1,895 Lanzhou, Jiayuguan, Yumen, Dunhuang - RMB 2,380 Hezuo - RMB 2,310 Linxia - RMB 2,250 Shenzhen - RMB 2,700 Guangzhou - RMB 2,680 Zhuhai, Foshan, Dongguan, Zhongshan - RMB 2,300 Shantou, Huizhou, Jiangmen, Zhanjiang, Zhaoqing - RMB 2,040 Nanning, Liuzhou, Guilin, Wuzhou, Beihai, Fangchenggang, Qinzhou - RMB 2,200 Yulin, Baise, Guigang - RMB 2,040 Certain county-level cities (Guangxi) - RMB 1,870 Guiyang, Qingzhen, Chishui - RMB 2,130 Kaiyang - RMB 1,980 Xifeng, Xiuwen - RMB 1,890 Haikou, Sanya, Yangpu Economic Development Zone - RMB 2,250 Qionghai, Danzhou, Sansha - RMB 2,070 Shijiazhuang, Baoding, Langfang, Tangshan, Qinhuangdao, Cangzhou, Handan - RMB 2,380 Xingtai, Hengshui, Zhangjiakou, Chengde - RMB 2,230 Certain county-level cities (Hebei) - RMB 2,080 Harbin (except certain districts), Daqing - RMB 2,270 Qiqihar, Mudanjiang, Jiamusi, Suihua - RMB 2,010 Heihe, Yichun, Daxinganling - RMB 1,910 Zhengzhou, Luoyang, Anyang - RMB 2,350 Kaifeng, Puyang, Nanyang - RMB 2,150 Weihui - RMB 2,000 Wuhan - RMB 2,400 Huangshi, Yichang, Huanggang, Tianmen - RMB 2,130 Certain county-level cities (Hubei) - RMB 1,970 Changsha, Zhuzhou - RMB 2,200 Xiangtan, Yueyang, Changde - RMB 2,000 Zhangjiajie, Yongzhou, Yiyang - RMB 1,800 Hohhot, Erenhot - RMB 2,380 Hulunbuir, Xilinhot - RMB 2,310 Bayanur, Ulanhot - RMB 2,250 Nanjing, Suzhou, Zhenjiang, Changzhou, Wuxi - RMB 2,660 Yangzhou, Nantong, Lianyungang - RMB 2,430 Suqian - RMB 2,180 Nanchang - RMB 2,240 Jiujiang, Shangrao, Pingxiang, Ji'an - RMB 2,090 Yichun, Fuzhou - RMB 1,950 Changchun - RMB 2,230 Jilin, Songyuan, Yanji, Hunchun - RMB 2,020 Siping, Tonghua, Liaoyuan, Baicheng Urban Area, Meihekou City, other counties and cities - RMB 1,870 Dalian, Shenyang - RMB 2,230 Anshan, Dandong, Fushun, Yingkou - RMB 2,080 Chaoyang, Fuxin - RMB 1,930 Yinchuan, Shizuishan - RMB 2,235 Lingwu, Wuzhong, Zhongwei - RMB 2,080 Qinghai - RMB 2,080 Xi'an - RMB 2,376 Baoji, Hancheng, Hanzhong, Tongchuan, Weinan, Xianyang, Yan'an, Yulin - RMB 2,250 Ankang, Shangluo - RMB 2,140 Dongying, Jinan, Qingdao, Weifang, Weihai, Yantai, Zibo - RMB 2,400 Binzhou, Jining, Linyi, Rizhao, Tai'an, Zaozhuang - RMB 2,210 Dezhou, Heze, Liaocheng - RMB 2,020 Shanghai - RMB 2,740 Taiyuan and designated districts/counties of other prefecture-level cities (Shanxi) - RMB 2,350 Most county-level cities in designated Shanxi prefectures - RMB 2,250 Other county-level cities (Shanxi) - RMB 2,150 Chengdu - RMB 2,330 Certain districts under Chengdu - RMB 2,200 Tianjin - RMB 2,510 Tibet - RMB 2,360 Karamay, Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County - RMB 2,270 Changji, Shihezi, Urumqi, Wujiaqu - RMB 2,080 Aksu, Aral, Kashgar, Korla, Kumul, Tumxuk, Turpan, Wusu - RMB 1,930 Kunming - RMB 2,270 Certain counties under Kunming - RMB 2,120 Other county-level cities (Yunnan) - RMB 1,970 Hangzhou, Ningbo, Wenzhou - RMB 2,660 Huzhou, Jinhua, Shaoxing, Taizhou - RMB 2,430 Lishui, Zhoushan - RMB 2,180

All 31 Chinese provincial-level regions now exceed the RMB 2,000 monthly minimum wage threshold in 2026. Photo credit: Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

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