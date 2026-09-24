Air Peace has offered to compensate affected passengers with a 25% domestic ticket discount after a Lagos-Enugu flight disruption

NCAA found passengers received incorrect delay information and ordered compensation under Nigeria’s aviation regulations

Effiong welcomed the intervention but called for stronger passenger protections as Air Peace reported 1,330 delays in August

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Air Peace has offered human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong a 25% discount on a one-way domestic ticket after the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) directed the airline to compensate passengers affected by a lengthy Lagos-Enugu flight disruption.

Effiong disclosed the offer on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, saying he received an email from the airline’s call centre apologising for the disruption.

Air Peace begins 25% discount on delayed flights after the NCAA's intervention. Credit: Air Peace

Source: Getty Images

Flight P47100 was scheduled to depart Lagos for Enugu at 6:45 am on Monday, September 21, but passengers were later informed that the flight had been delayed until 4:50 pm.

Air Peace said the 25% discount, excluding taxes, could be applied to a one-way ticket on any of its domestic routes as compensation for the inconvenience.

NCAA directs Air Peace to compensate passengers

The compensation followed the intervention of the NCAA after Effiong complained about how passengers were informed of the disruption.

Effiong said he arrived at Terminal One of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, at about 5:50 am for the scheduled flight after completing his check-in the previous night.

Passengers were subsequently informed that the flight had been moved to 4:50 pm. Effiong said the disruption caused him to miss a scheduled court appearance in Enugu State.

NCAA Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection Michael Achimugu said the delay was linked to the ripple effect of an earlier flight disruption on Sunday night.

However, the regulator said Air Peace should have properly informed affected passengers that the flight had been rescheduled.

A preliminary review by the NCAA found that passengers received an incorrect notification instructing them to report for the original departure time despite the rescheduling, according to a report by Arbiterz.

After Effiong provided a screenshot of the notification he received, the airline's station and duty managers reportedly confirmed that the message had been sent in error.

The NCAA subsequently directed Air Peace to provide a compensation package for affected passengers in accordance with Part 19 of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Regulations 2023.

Achimugu stressed that timely and accurate communication formed part of an airline's obligations to passengers, adding that the incorrect notification could not be treated as a force majeure incident.

Effiong raises wider concerns

Reacting to the 25% discount, Effiong welcomed the intervention but said the compensation did not resolve what he described as broader problems with Air Peace's service.

“This modest effort by Air Peace to assuage me and other aggrieved passengers should not detract from the fundamental issue, namely: the perennial lackluster, arrogant and frustrating attitude of the company,” he said in a post on X.

He also commended Achimugu and the NCAA for responding to the complaint while calling for stronger enforcement of passenger rights across Nigeria's aviation sector.

“While the swift response of Mike Achimugu and NCAA in this case are commendable, there is no doubt that we need a stiffer and stronger regulatory framework in the aviation industry to protect the rights of air passengers,” Effiong said.

Air Peace records high number of delays

Air Peace takes responsibility and offers to compensate passengers for a delayed flight. Credit: Air Peace

Source: UGC

The dispute comes amid continued scrutiny of flight delays in Nigeria's domestic aviation industry.

NCAA data for August 2026 showed that Air Peace recorded 1,330 delayed flights out of 1,864 flights listed in the regulator's dataset, representing about 71.4%. TheCable reports.

The latest intervention highlights the NCAA's push for airlines to comply with passenger-protection rules, particularly requirements relating to communication and compensation when flights are disrupted.

Air Peace explains flight delays

Legit.ng earlier reported that Air Peace has broken its silence on a string of flight delays and cancellations, attributing the disruptions to a series of operational setbacks that hit the airline within a short period.

Chief Operating Officer Oluwatoyin Olajide said the problems stemmed from several unrelated incidents occurring in close succession.

Source: Legit.ng