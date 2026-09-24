Media personality King Mitchy has shared her view on the changing fortunes of young Nigerians involved in internet fraud

She claimed some people who once appeared financially comfortable are now struggling and relying on money saved from better days

Mitchy also had a message for girlfriends and aspiring fraudsters, urging them to consider legitimate skills and sustainable sources of income

Content creator King Mitchy has urged young Nigerians involved in internet fraud, popularly known as Yahoo, to reconsider their income sources and learn legitimate skills.

Speaking in a video, the media personality said internet fraud no longer pays

“Yahoo no dey go again. Yahoo no dey pay again,” she said.

King Mitchy shares her view on the changing fortunes of young Nigerians involved in internet fraud. Photos: @king_mitchy/IG.

Source: Instagram

According to her, some young men who still appear to be living comfortably may simply be spending money they made and saved in the past.

She further claimed that others are now struggling with basic expenses, including rent, as they search for alternative ways to make money.

The influencer also directed part of her message at women dating men involved in internet fraud.

She urged them to encourage their partners to learn useful skills rather than pressure them to maintain an expensive lifestyle.

“If you are a girlfriend to a Yahoo boy encourage dat boy now to learn a skill,” she said.

She also advised young women against making expensive gifts and financial support from men their main expectation.

For young Nigerians considering internet fraud as a career, Mitchy had an even more direct warning.

“If you are watching my video as a young boy and you feel like, ‘Oh, as I grow up I’m going to become a Yahoo boy,’ don’t do it,” she said.

She suggested skills such as barbering, social media marketing, car sales, and real estate promotion as legitimate alternatives.

Watch the X video of King Mitchy advising Yahoo boys here:

Reactions trail King Mitchy's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@iamkingdinero1 stated:

"Thank God say I no leave my ashawo work cause I wan learn yahoo , how I for do my life now"

@sirlontoskits shared:

"Even trading na still yah00… cus how many of you has family in abroad wey Dey send una crypto or gift cards smh…"

@crav33hu66 shared:

"Speak for yourself, We still dey pack am for this side... tell your boyfriends & brother to ask for updates"

King Mitchy claims some people who once appeared financially comfortable are now struggling. Photo: @king_mitchy/IG.

Source: Instagram

Source: Legit.ng