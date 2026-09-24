The University of Ibadan E-Campus announced the tuition fee for its Master of Laws programme, revealing the full cost of the online degree

The LL.M. programme comes with a flexible payment option spread across 22 months for prospective students

The tuition fee covers a range of academic benefits, from digital library access to an internationally recognised UI qualification

The University of Ibadan (UI) E-Campus has revealed the cost of enrolling in its Master of Laws (LL.M.) programme, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what to expect financially.

According to the university, the full tuition for the LL.M. stands at ₦2,849,000.

University of Ibadan E-Campus releases Master of Laws fees. Right image for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: University of Ibadan, Getty images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT

Source: Getty Images

Flexible payment plan for the LL.M. programme

For students who cannot pay the full amount upfront, UI E-Campus offers a structured instalment arrangement. The fee can be spread across 22 months, with a monthly payment of ₦140,000, making the programme more accessible to working professionals and those managing other financial commitments.

What the LL.M. tuition fee covers

The university stated that the tuition is an all-inclusive fee, covering the following:

- Full tuition and assessment

- Digital library access

- Interactive learning platform

- Online examinations

- Academic and technical support

- University of Ibadan qualification

The package means students enrolled on the programme will not need to make separate payments for library resources, examinations, or platform access throughout the duration of their studies. Upon completion, graduates receive an official University of Ibadan qualification, one of Nigeria's most respected academic credentials.

UI releases fees for Computer Science

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) had published the fees payable by master's and PhD students studying Computer Science, with the breakdown covering tuition, examination and other postgraduate charges.

The university listed a total of ₦246,700 for master's students and ₦341,700 for PhD students, excluding late registration charges and other fees not included in the breakdown.

Source: Legit.ng