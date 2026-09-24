University of Ibadan E-Campus Announces Master of Laws School Fees, Lists Benefits
- The University of Ibadan E-Campus announced the tuition fee for its Master of Laws programme, revealing the full cost of the online degree
- The LL.M. programme comes with a flexible payment option spread across 22 months for prospective students
- The tuition fee covers a range of academic benefits, from digital library access to an internationally recognised UI qualification
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The University of Ibadan (UI) E-Campus has revealed the cost of enrolling in its Master of Laws (LL.M.) programme, giving prospective students a clearer picture of what to expect financially.
According to the university, the full tuition for the LL.M. stands at ₦2,849,000.
Flexible payment plan for the LL.M. programme
For students who cannot pay the full amount upfront, UI E-Campus offers a structured instalment arrangement. The fee can be spread across 22 months, with a monthly payment of ₦140,000, making the programme more accessible to working professionals and those managing other financial commitments.
What the LL.M. tuition fee covers
The university stated that the tuition is an all-inclusive fee, covering the following:
- Full tuition and assessment
- Digital library access
- Interactive learning platform
- Online examinations
- Academic and technical support
- University of Ibadan qualification
The package means students enrolled on the programme will not need to make separate payments for library resources, examinations, or platform access throughout the duration of their studies. Upon completion, graduates receive an official University of Ibadan qualification, one of Nigeria's most respected academic credentials.
UI releases fees for Computer Science
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the University of Ibadan (UI) had published the fees payable by master's and PhD students studying Computer Science, with the breakdown covering tuition, examination and other postgraduate charges.
The university listed a total of ₦246,700 for master's students and ₦341,700 for PhD students, excluding late registration charges and other fees not included in the breakdown.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng