Lagos socialite and realtor Abu Abel received a chieftaincy title in Sagamu, Ogun state

The installation ceremony was shared on Instagram, drawing attention from BBNaija star Imisi and popular Nigerian celebrities

Abu Abel expressed humility and gratitude to the royal highness who bestowed the prestigious title on him

Lagos-based socialite and realtor Abu Abel, whose real name is Olaseni Olayinika, has been conferred a chieftaincy title in Sagamu, Ogun state.

The recognition came from Royal Highness Oba Lasisi Gisanrin Sonyindo of Sagamu, who installed Abu Abel as the Aare Borokini of Sonyindo of Sagamu. The well-known figure in Lagos social circles shared footage of the installation on his Instagram page on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

Lagos socialite Abu Abel shares video from his chieftaincy installation in Ogun state. Credit: abuabel

Source: Instagram

Reacting to the honour, Abu Abel wrote on Instagram:

"I am humble and grateful to the Royal highness Oba Lasisi Gisanrin Sonyindo sagamu for awarding me the title of Aare Borokini of Sonyindo of Sagamu."

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerians stormed Abu Abel’s Instagram page for allegedly sending boys to beat up DJ Chicken.

The Instagram video from Abu Abel's installation is below:

Celebrities and fans celebrate Abu Abel's chieftaincy

The post quickly attracted congratulatory messages from celebrities and fans, with several prominent names weighing in on the milestone on Instagram.

Celebrities and fans congratulate Abu Abel on his new chieftaincy title. Credit: abuabel

Source: Instagram

Here are some of the reactions below:

@imisi (BBNaija star) wrote:

"Saaaaatiiii oooo aree borokinni 1"

@officialsholly_p commented:

"Congratulations baami, only one aare presidential, aare borokini of sonyindo of Sagamu 🙌🙌 omo ye mi @abel_egbarin 🙌❤️"

@jiganbabaoja reacted:

"Aare Borokini saaaakiiiiiii ❤️❤️❤️ Congratulations"

@lekeleee wrote:

"Congratulations @abel_egbarin on your installation as the Aare Borokinni of Soyindo of Sagamu"

@prince_nicolas008 said:

"Congratulations 🤴 Oba oooo. No dey open your head ooooo. Wear your cap"

official_cboy_ldn said:

"Congratulations to Aare borokini of sonyindo Sagamu congratulations sir."

Abu Abel escapes attack in Ogun

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported a viral clip that made the rounds on social media, showing a tense moment involving Abu Abel in Abeokuta.

In the footage, the socialite, dressed in a white kaftan, was seen walking with a few men who appeared to be his security detail inside the MKO Abiola Stadium.

The incident also captured reactions online as netizens shared diverse views.

Source: Legit.ng