Content creator Kamo State's wife, Esther Mide, shared an emotional tribute after the premiere of his debut cinema movie, Star Lomo

Esther revealed she witnessed sleepless nights, long days, and intense pressure as her husband pushed through production

The post comes as Star Lomo continues to make waves online days after the premiere

Content creator Kamo State's wife, Esther Mide, has offered an emotional glimpse into the gruelling journey behind her husband's debut cinema film, Star Lomo, following its premiere on Sunday, September 20.

In a heartfelt Instagram post shared on Monday, Esther described the toll the production took on Kamo State, painting a picture of a man who refused to give up despite overwhelming pressure. The post quickly gained traction for its raw and sincere account of what happens behind the scenes of a passion project.

Kamo State's wife opens up about her husband's personal sacrifice for Star Lomo movie. Credit: esthermide

Source: Instagram

Esther wrote that she personally witnessed the sacrifices her husband made throughout the production, from sleepless nights to relentlessly long days. What struck her most, she said, was that his resilience never wavered.

"He kept showing up, kept pushing, kept working, and kept giving his all. My husband is truly a hustler, and I am so proud of the man he is and the way he never gives up on his dreams," she wrote.

Beyond the physical demands, Esther also revealed the spiritual weight Kamo carried during the process. She described nights when the couple would pray together, and others when he would pray alone before sleeping, committing the entire project, the production, the people involved, and the journey itself, into God's hands.

Star Lomo makes it to the big screen

Seeing the film finally premiere, Esther said, served as a powerful reminder that none of those prayers and sacrifices were made in vain. The premiere of Star Lomo drew notable attention, with filmmaker Iyabo Ojo among those who showed up at the event.

"My love, I am so proud of you. I pray that this movie opens..." Esther wrote, her message cutting off but leaving little doubt about the depth of her pride.

The post resonated widely, not just as a celebration of a film's release, but as a testament to the quiet sacrifices that often go unnoticed in the pursuit of creative ambition.

Kamo State’s wife prays for success of his debut movie at cinema. Credit: esthermide

Source: Instagram

See Kamo State's wife's post about Star Lomo below:

Kamo State debunks rumour of feud with Funke Akindele

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Kamo State debunked rumours of a rift between him and Funke Akindele.

The content creator opened up about how they first connected and pushed back firmly against claims of a falling out.

According to the content creator, Akindele had been a role model to him long before they ever crossed paths in person.

Source: Legit.ng