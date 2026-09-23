Former Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has announced his conversion to Islam while in Qatar

The Al-Ahli defender was filmed reciting the Shahada in Arabic in Doha, and the video went viral

The 33-year-old footballer has not publicly disclosed what influenced his decision to embrace Islam

William Troost-Ekong has taken a major step in his personal life after announcing his conversion to Islam in Qatar.

The former Super Eagles captain, who currently plays for Al-Ahli in the Qatar Stars League, recited the Shahada in Doha, marking his entry into Islam.

Qatari newspaper Al-Arab reported the development on Wednesday, September 23, 2026, while a video of the Nigerian defender reciting the two testimonies of faith has also circulated on social media.

William Troost-Ekong announced his conversion to Islam while in Qatar. Photos: @wtroostekong/IG.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong embraces Islam

The 33-year-old defender was seen in the video pronouncing the Shahada in Arabic before declaring his acceptance of Islam.

The development has attracted attention among football followers in Nigeria and beyond, coming as a significant personal moment for the former Nigeria international.

However, Troost-Ekong has not publicly explained what led to his decision to convert to Islam.

Reports about his conversion confirm the recitation of the Shahada but do not establish the reasons behind his decision.

Troost-Ekong spent much of his professional career in Europe before moving to the Arab region.

He played for clubs including Udinese, Watford, Salernitana and PAOK before moving to Saudi Arabia and later Qatar. He joined Al-Ahli in January 2026.

Troost-Ekong’s Super Eagles legacy

Before announcing his international retirement, Troost-Ekong became one of Nigeria’s prominent defenders of the past decade.

He made 83 appearances for the Super Eagles between 2015 and 2025, scoring eight goals. He captained Nigeria to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations final in Côte d’Ivoire and was named Player of the Tournament.

Watch the X video of William Troost Ekong reciting the Shahada here:

Reactions trail William Troost Ekong's video

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Noethnicity stated:

"Islam is the most vilified religion in the world, having to face a formidable and coordinated opposition from governments and powerful forces, yet it continues to thrive. For truth is like a shining light—it may be challenged, opposed, or obscured, but it cannot be extinguished."

@donishq_ shared:

"Despite all the propaganda against Islam, and the actions of some ignorant Muslims trying so hard to tarnish the image of Islam, we’re still witnessing a massive number of prominent figures around the world embracing Islam. May Allah continue to guide us all to the straight path"

William Troost-Ekong has not publicly disclosed what influenced his decision to embrace Islam. Photos: @wtroostekong/IG.

Source: Getty Images

NFF reacts after William Troost-Ekong’s retirement

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation responded almost a day after Troost-Ekong announced his retirement.

In a statement released on Friday, December 5, NFF honoured Troost-Ekong, describing the 32-year-old Dutch-born star as a “committed and humble leader who served Nigeria with outstanding patriotism.”

Source: Legit.ng