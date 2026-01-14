Nigerian singer Qdot revealed ongoing trauma from a violent robbery at his Lagos home in September 2025

The Yoruba singer said that he wakes up at 2:30 a.m. daily, haunted by the violent attack that disrupted his peace

Fans expressed support for Qdot after he released an emotional single, '28 of Sept,' reflecting on the traumatic incident

Nigerian singer Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, better known as Qdot, has revealed that he is still battling the trauma of a violent robbery that took place in his Lagos home on September 28, 2025.

The attack happened around 2 a.m. when armed men broke into his residence, held him and his DJ, Faya, at gunpoint, and forced them to hand over valuables, including phones, laptops, and money through bank transfers.

Though both escaped without physical harm, the incident left deep emotional scars that continue to affect the artist months later.

Four months after the ordeal, Qdot took to his X and Instagram page on January 13, 2026, to share how the experience had disrupted his peace. He explained that he wakes up every night at 2:30 a.m., the exact time of the attack, and struggles to sleep again.

Qdot says the trauma still lingers

According to him, the fear has not gone away, and he now prays for healing and peace while urging government authorities to take stronger action against rising home invasions in Lagos.

In his post, Qdot said the trauma remains even though the date has passed. He noted that he can no longer sleep peacefully and pleaded for urgent intervention from Lagos state officials and the police so that his suffering can finally end.

"28th of September has passed, but I am still not myself. The trauma is still alive in me. Every night, at exactly 2:30 a.m. the same time the accident happened I wake up in fear. Sleep has left me. My heart is never at rest. I am scared all the time, and it feels like those people are coming back again. I pray this painful and terrifying experience will finally release my mind. I pray for peace. I pray for healing. This suffering will only truly end if the government puts in more effort. @lagospolice_cru @lagosstategovt @lekkipoliceforce @npf_nccc @nigeriapoliceforce @rrslagos767 @lagospolice_cru @otunba_okoko1 @yomisars #Ikuramon"

The singer accompanied his post with a video highlighting his new single, “28 of Sept,” released on January 13, 2026.

The track is a reflection of the robbery, blending the lyrics with emotional melodies to narrate how the intruders gained entry while security guards slept and CCTV cameras mysteriously stopped working.

Through the song, Qdot relives the fear of facing armed men in his own home and questions the lapses in security that made the attack possible.

Fans react to Qdot's post with prayers and support

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@KoolDeejayMS1 said:

"Stay strong and brave bruv been chopping 28/09/25 since it dropped few days ago s@d & motivating May God continue to uphold you sir."

@kismetbelinfate said:

"God be with you senior man. Trauma no be anybody mate"

@Ismail920594834 said:

"🥹🥹🥹 May Almighty Allah continue to protect and guide you 🤍💯 Amin 🤲🏾"

@Akoladepounds commented:

I can’t do a day without listening to your songs and king Saheed osupa , have listened to it like 2/3days ago, the part that got is who off the CCTV camera, and when you’re transferring money as one of them suggested they should take you with them 😭😭😭

@officialolamustshine said:

"Arm robbery experience is one of the most terrifying experiences that could ever happen to anyone. I was once a victim of this In 2021. Till now no matter where I am I still always have that trauma and fear of sleeping. It’s well with our soul. @qdot_alagbe stay strong brother! 💛"

@hardguun said:

"That thing na very bad experience, make Armed robber carry Gun put for ur head say make u dey press ur money. U go press the money finish still dey fear make dem no kill you after everything they don collect😢 E no go better for my Police Landlord then the werey na Supo, he couldn’t do anything about it and still had the gut to ask me for rent a week after armed robbers robb, telling me shey na only me dem robb ni."

Lil Kesh survives Lagos attack

Meanwhile, before Qdot's robbery incident, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian singer Lil Kesh, a former YBNL signee, was stabbed during a robbery attack in Lagos on August 20, 2025, prompting widespread concern among fans.

Eyewitness accounts described a violent assault where attackers inflicted a neck wound and severed part of his ear, later surgically reattached, while stealing jewellery worth millions of naira.

Fans flooded platforms with prayers, including messages like "Praying for Lil Baba" and calls for quick recovery amid speculation of insider involvement.

In a post on X, the 30-year-old reassured fans that he was safe and healing, thanking them for their prayers and support.

