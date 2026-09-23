Arewa content creator Saleh Boy visited billionaire King Ochacho's Abuja mansion and was left visibly stunned by what he saw

King Ochacho, chairman of the Ochacho Group, has made headlines for gifting celebrities like Peller and Davido multi-million naira properties

Saleh Boy's Facebook video sparked a wave of reactions from fans praying for their own share of good fortune

A video of Arewa content creator Saleh Boy touring the Abuja home of billionaire real estate mogul Adah Mohamed Usman, better known as King Ochacho, has taken social media by storm, with fans unable to stop talking about it.

Saleh Boy posted the clip on his Facebook page on September 23, 2026.

Saleh Boy tours King Ochacho’s luxurious mansion and reacts to its stunning interior. Photo: king_mo_adah/official_saleh_boy

Source: Instagram

The footage shows him stepping into the businessman's enormous mansion and being visibly overwhelmed by what he encountered, particularly inside the sitting room alone, which he likened to a palace.

In the caption of the video, Saleh Boy wrote:

"Innocent Arewa boy received by King Ochacho in his Palace."

Who is King Ochacho?

King Ochacho serves as chairman of the Ochacho Group, with his core business interests focused on real estate development through Ochacho Real Homes.

He has become widely known for his high-profile acts of generosity, having previously gifted content creator Peller and his wife a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding present.

He has also donated land to Davido, Zlatan, and Teni, among other celebrities. A reported ₦1 billion property for Davido is linked to his Palace 7 project, which he has spoken about publicly on multiple occasions.

Beyond real estate, King Ochacho runs the Ochacho Foundation, which concentrates on education, infrastructure, and community support in Benue State and other parts of Nigeria.

Watch Saleh Boy explore King Ochacho’s mansion in the Facebook video below:

Fans react to Saleh Boy's visit to King Ochacho's mansion

The video drew a flood of comments, with many expressing awe and turning to prayer after watching:

Ukasha Haruna wrote:

"In Paradise, you didn't even go to the back of the house."

Amed Dino commented:

"Chaii God 🙏🙏🙏 bless me too sorry us"

Sadeeq Ahmad Aliyu said:

"The scholars will tell you that they are enjoying their share of the hereafter. I swear it is a lie !! They will enjoy life and when they go there you will see them in paradise😄"

Mohmed Hussain wrote:

"Oh God, open between me and my livelihood, my share, my happiness, and success, and you are the best of conquerors 3 times"

Hussaini Ahmed Bello reacted:

"I swear, na money make better House, Omo see house 🙆🙆🙆"

Freeman Gubya Bitrus Freeme shared:

"Some are leaving in mansions and we are leaving in houses but we are all humans and perfect before God i love the dimension of God"

Maryam Uthman wrote:

"May Allah take us to where we've never expect."

Saleh Boy visits billionaire King Ochacho’s Abuja home as video of the mansion sparks reactions online. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

Ochacho said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng