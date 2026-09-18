Nigerian businessman King Ochacho addressed online claims labelling him a ritualist during a conversation with TikTok streamer Peller

Peller disclosed he had also faced similar accusations, with a man allegedly claiming he performed juju responsible for Ochacho gifting him a house

Ochacho pointed to a specific turning point in his life that explains everything about how he got to where he is today

Nigerian businessman and social media personality Adah Mohamed Usman, better known as King Ochacho, has spoken out against online claims branding him a ritualist, firmly denying the allegations and pointing to his Christian faith as the foundation of his success.

The exchange came to light in a video circulating on X on September 17, 2026, during a conversation between King Ochacho and popular TikTok content creator and streamer Peller.

King Ochacho speaks on ritualist claims and his journey to success. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

Peller was the one who raised the topic, telling King Ochacho that people online had been saying he was into ritual practices. Ochacho did not hold back in his response.

"Don't mind them. I cannot give God's own glory to a mad man," he said.

The conversation took an interesting turn when Peller disclosed that he had faced the same kind of accusations himself.

According to him, a man had publicly claimed to have performed juju on his behalf, suggesting that this was the reason King Ochacho gave him a house.

"Me sef them tell me say I be ritualist. One Baba comot outside dey say e do juju for me na why Ochacho give me house. Say e do juju for Ochacho," Peller said.

King Ochacho then offered a more personal account, tying the start of his better fortune directly to his conversion to Christianity.

"My better days of journey started the day I found Christ and the Bible. The only thing that has kept me is the Bible…," he said.

Watch King Ochacho address the ritualist claims in the X video below:

Fans react to King Ochacho's claims

The video stirred considerable debate online, with many social media users offering sharply divided opinions on King Ochacho's explanation.

@crptotrader247 commented:

"This guy just wanted to be famous like them obi Cubana by all means.."

@MellyWaya wrote:

"If you've truly found Christ, U won't allow and sponsor Ur son to sing the kind song he sings. Songs that doesn't glorify God."

@IfeanyiEluba said:

"You found Christ and them dey call you 'egede'. Deu there dey deceive yourself."

@Ashiyanbola_R shared:

"Money and class resonates by the time you're this wealthy and you're still explaining your source of wealth to street levels you have simply wrapped yourself in the mud and reasonability begins to ask questions."

@deyskool added:

"All of a sudden you now owes everyone an explanation about your wealth. Area go put you for talk."

King Ochacho explains his journey to success amid ritualist claims about his wealth. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho speaks on how he made his first ₦1 billion at 21

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that billionaire businessman King Ochacho explained that he made his first ₦1 billion at age 21 through the charcoal export business.

He said he worked as an agent for a company exporting charcoal to Chinese buyers, with dividends from the arrangement eventually reaching the claimed amount.

Ochacho also discussed his brief political involvement, saying he left politics to focus on business and serve God while expressing support for good governance.

Source: Legit.ng