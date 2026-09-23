A video of billionaire King Ochacho's Abuja compound packed with over 15 exotic cars went viral after content creator Saleh Boy shared it on Facebook

King Ochacho chairs the Ochacho Group and built his reputation on real estate and large-scale celebrity philanthropy

Social media users flooded the comments with a mix of awe, prayers, and humour over the jaw-dropping car collection

A video tour of real estate billionaire King Ochacho's Abuja mansion has set social media ablaze, with viewers left stunned by the sheer number of luxury vehicles parked on his compound grounds.

Content creator Saleh Boy shared the clip on his Facebook page on September 23, 2026, capturing a compound lined with more than 15 exotic cars in varying colours, brands and sizes.

King Ochacho’s impressive collection of exotic cars draws attention online. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

His visible amazement throughout the footage only added to the spectacle, and the comments section quickly filled up with reactions ranging from disbelief to prayers.

Who is King Ochacho?

King Ochacho, whose real name is Adah Mohamed Usman, is the chairman of the Ochacho Group, with his core business interests rooted in real estate development through Ochacho Real Homes.

Beyond business, he has become widely known for his philanthropy, gifting content creator Peller and his wife a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding present, and donating land to several prominent Nigerian entertainers, including Davido, Zlatan, and Teni.

The billionaire also runs the Ochacho Foundation, which directs support towards education, infrastructure and community development in Benue State and beyond.

A ₦1 billion house linked to his Palace 7 project has reportedly been set aside for Davido, a deal the businessman has addressed publicly on more than one occasion.

See King Ochacho’s fleet of exotic cars in the Facebook video below:

Fans react to King Ochacho's car collection

The video drew a wave of comments from users who could barely contain their surprise at one man's collection.

Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi asked:

"Car for sale or all for ride"

Joshua Paul kept it short:

"Money na water"

Yanky Taraba wrote:

"Wait na person cars be this 😩😩"

Johnson King shared his prayer:

"All this cars just for one man god please remember me I want my story to change so I can impacts in people's lifes"

Bin Rabiu Matazu offered praise:

"Masha Allahu may Allah increase fame and wealth but walahi this man has impressed me sali boy may Allah give you more victory something like game but you see wani gore Allah Allah ni walahi"

Jacob Aliyuda noted:

"Money no get infidel, when money is involved all of us are one 😎"

Khink Maya Hrz exclaimed:

"Omo ochacho no small oh see cars"

King Ochacho’s extensive exotic car collection sparks reactions on social media. Photo: king_mo_adah

Source: Instagram

King Ochacho denies ritualist claims linked to his wealth

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.

The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.

Ochacho said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.

Source: Legit.ng