King Ochacho’s Fleet of Exotic Cars Sparks Reactions: “He Dey Sell Cars?”
- A video of billionaire King Ochacho's Abuja compound packed with over 15 exotic cars went viral after content creator Saleh Boy shared it on Facebook
- King Ochacho chairs the Ochacho Group and built his reputation on real estate and large-scale celebrity philanthropy
- Social media users flooded the comments with a mix of awe, prayers, and humour over the jaw-dropping car collection
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A video tour of real estate billionaire King Ochacho's Abuja mansion has set social media ablaze, with viewers left stunned by the sheer number of luxury vehicles parked on his compound grounds.
Content creator Saleh Boy shared the clip on his Facebook page on September 23, 2026, capturing a compound lined with more than 15 exotic cars in varying colours, brands and sizes.
His visible amazement throughout the footage only added to the spectacle, and the comments section quickly filled up with reactions ranging from disbelief to prayers.
“Na paradise be this?”: Moment Arewa content creator Saleh Boy loses it after exploring King Ochacho’s mansion
Who is King Ochacho?
King Ochacho, whose real name is Adah Mohamed Usman, is the chairman of the Ochacho Group, with his core business interests rooted in real estate development through Ochacho Real Homes.
Beyond business, he has become widely known for his philanthropy, gifting content creator Peller and his wife a ₦400 million mansion in Abuja as a wedding present, and donating land to several prominent Nigerian entertainers, including Davido, Zlatan, and Teni.
The billionaire also runs the Ochacho Foundation, which directs support towards education, infrastructure and community development in Benue State and beyond.
A ₦1 billion house linked to his Palace 7 project has reportedly been set aside for Davido, a deal the businessman has addressed publicly on more than one occasion.
See King Ochacho’s fleet of exotic cars in the Facebook video below:
Fans react to King Ochacho's car collection
The video drew a wave of comments from users who could barely contain their surprise at one man's collection.
Mohammed Hassan Abdullahi asked:
"Car for sale or all for ride"
Joshua Paul kept it short:
"Money na water"
Yanky Taraba wrote:
"Wait na person cars be this 😩😩"
Johnson King shared his prayer:
"All this cars just for one man god please remember me I want my story to change so I can impacts in people's lifes"
Bin Rabiu Matazu offered praise:
"Masha Allahu may Allah increase fame and wealth but walahi this man has impressed me sali boy may Allah give you more victory something like game but you see wani gore Allah Allah ni walahi"
Jacob Aliyuda noted:
"Money no get infidel, when money is involved all of us are one 😎"
Khink Maya Hrz exclaimed:
"Omo ochacho no small oh see cars"
King Ochacho denies ritualist claims linked to his wealth
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that King Ochacho denied online claims accusing him of being involved in ritual practices, saying his success was rooted in his Christian faith.
The businessman addressed the allegation during a conversation with Peller, who revealed that he had also been called a ritualist over claims surrounding the house Ochacho gave him.
Ochacho said his better days began after he found Christ and the Bible, which he described as the foundation that has kept him.
Source: Legit.ng
Kola Ogunkanmi (Entertainment Editor) Kola Ogunkanmi is an entertainment journalist and digital content writer with 5 years of experience in news reporting, content curation, and social media management. He has written entertainment, celebrity, and trending stories for Gistreel.com and was also a freelance contributor to FotNews. Kola currently works at Legit.ng as an Entertainment Editor, covering celebrity gossip, pop culture, and digital trends. He is also a self-published author with experience in fiction and nonfiction writing, and he’s involved in storytelling and transcription as well. Contact: kola.ogunkanmi@corp.legit.ng