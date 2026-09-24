Nigeria face Madagascar in their opening 2027 AFCON qualifier at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on September 25

Coach Eric Chelle is dealing with an absentee in goal, with Maduka Okoye yet to join the squad as at the time of this report

Victor Osimhen's injury absence leaves a key attacking spot open, with Taiwo Awoniyi, George Ilenikhena, and Moses Simon all in contention

Nigeria's Super Eagles are preparing to face Madagascar's Barea in the first game of their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign, with kick-off scheduled for 5 PM Nigerian time on Friday, September 25, 2026, at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo.

Head coach Eric Chelle named 24 players for the fixture but was forced to call up Taiwo Awoniyi as a replacement for Victor Osimhen, who failed to recover from injury in time.

Nigeria set for AFCON 2027 qualifier against Madagascar. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

As of the time this report was filed, only 23 players had attended training sessions, with goalkeeper Maduka Okoye yet to report to camp. The Udinese shot-stopper was photographed at Milan Fashion Week on Tuesday, appearing as a model for his club's third kit.

Nwabali set to start in goal

Okoye's delayed arrival effectively settles the goalkeeping question for Chelle. Stanley Nwabali, returning to the squad, is expected to take the gloves, with Arthur Okonkwo serving as backup on the bench.

At the back, Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi are in line to pair up as centre-backs, though the return of Benjamin Frederick gives Chelle an option to shake up that arrangement.

Ola Aina and Bruno Onyemaechi are the natural full-backs, but Bright Osayi-Samuel's impressive AFCON 2025 performances make it difficult to leave him out entirely.

Chelle has previously tried lining up two right-footed players on either flank, and that option remains on the table.

In central midfield, captain Wilfred Ndidi and Frank Onyeka are expected to screen the defence, with Alex Iwobi operating ahead of them as the playmaker.

Who leads the attack without Osimhen?

Ademola Lookman and Akor Adams appear to have secured their places in attack, but the absence of Osimhen creates an opening in the front line.

Awoniyi is the obvious candidate given his call-up as a direct replacement, but George Ilenikhena and vice-captain Moses Simon are also in the frame to fill that role.

Chelle's predicted starting lineup reads: Stanley Nwabali; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Semi Ajayi, Calvin Bassey, Ola Aina; Frank Onyeka, Wilfred Ndidi, Alex Iwobi; Ademola Lookman, Moses Simon, Akor Adams.

Where to watch Nigeria vs Madagascar

Legit.ng previously reported that Nigeria vs Madagascar will be available across multiple TV channels and their corresponding streaming platforms.

Canal+ and beIN Sports are the leading broadcasters across Africa, with CAF expected to announce more channels, particularly free-to-air channels.

Source: Legit.ng