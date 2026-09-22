A video of Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, showing off his table tennis skills surfaced online on Monday, September 21, 2026

The revered Yoruba monarch was filmed warming up ahead of the annual Olojo Festival celebration in Ile-Ife, Osun state

Fans and followers flooded the comments with admiration, with many reacting to the king's surprising left-handed playing style

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has given his subjects something unexpected to talk about, and it has nothing to do with royal decrees.

A video shared on Monday, September 21, 2026, captured the revered Yoruba monarch playing table tennis at a table before the start of preparations for the 2026 Olojo Festival in Ile-Ife, Osun state.

Video captures Ooni of Ife playing table tennis with an opponent. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Twitter

Ooni shows off his athletic side

The Olojo Festival is one of the most sacred annual celebrations among the Yoruba people, marking the creation of the earth according to Yoruba tradition and honouring the deity Ogun. It is one of the most significant events on the calendar in Ile-Ife, the ancient spiritual home of the Yoruba.

What caught many viewers off guard was not just the sight of the monarch at a table tennis table, but the fact that he played left-handed, sparking a wave of amused and admiring comments from followers.

Netizens praise Ooni of Ife's tennis prowess in a trending video. Credit: ooniadimulaife

Source: Instagram

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Ooni of Ife ignited reactions with his comment about Aliko Dangote's IPO.

The video of Ooni of Ife playing table tennis is below:

Reactions as Ooni plays tennis

Nigerians took to the comments section on Instagram to share their thoughts on the lighthearted royal moment. Here is what some of them said:

@helencouture_official wrote:

"A humble King🔥🔥"

@wright14lyf reacted:

"YOU WON WIN KING🤴WEY COME BE LEFTY??"

@let_them_say101 commented:

"First time seeing my ooni this way.....the only king we have in Yoruba land I love you baba mi @ooniadimulaife ogbo elawori"

@adetunji_aderotimi shared:

"A physically and spiritually fit king Is who we have...Iba oooo Baami.... Great Ife"

@thepowerfulengine said:

"Na lefty self😂😂"

@jimibanana wrote:

"New Age King"

Ooni holds ceremony for twins

Legit.ng previously reported that the ancient city of Ile-Ife became the centre of royal celebration as the Ooni and his queen, Her Majesty Queen Mariam Ajibola Ogunwusi, marked the arrival of their newborn twin princes with a grand traditional naming ceremony at the Ooni's Palace.

Queen Mariam welcomed the twin boys in May 2026, and the formal homecoming and naming ceremony drew a large gathering of dignitaries, well-wishers, security personnel, and photographers to the palace grounds in Ile-Ife, Osun State.

The video from the ceremony also made waves online as supporters celebrated with the king and his queen.

Source: Legit.ng